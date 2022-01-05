The other oddity was that Washington trailed Houston — young, disorganized, last in the Western Conference Houston — in the fourth quarter. The Wizards are expected to get guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday back soon after the pair cleared the league’s coronavirus protocols Wednesday, but for one more game they were tasked with coming up with a victory while significantly shorthanded.
They came close. But for the second game in five days, the Wizards were undone by a game-sealing three in the dying moments and lost, 114-111.
Just as DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beater did Saturday against Chicago, Kevin Porter Jr.'s long-range bomb stung because of how Washington (19-19) had battled back.
“It’s unfortunate,” Kyle Kuzma said with a heavy sigh. “Kevin Porter made a hell of a shot. Great defense, just sometimes good players make big-time shots. Obviously throughout the game, it was tough.”
After a lax first half against the Rockets (11-28) and with Beal on the bench, the Wizards resorted to what looked like an any-means-necessary game plan. With less than a minute to play, rookie Corey Kispert managed to poke the ball away from Eric Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recovered the steal on the ground, eventually allowing his team to regroup for a layup from Raul Neto in the guard’s first game back from the protocols.
“Our approach [early on] was a little lackadaisical and — you’re fighting human nature, I don’t know, we cannot look at anyone’s record or how many games they’ve lost in a row, whatever that may be — we’re in no position to do that,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Our overall approach to start was not what it should have been.”
The Rockets kept fighting in a game that lacked rhythm, pace and felt at times like both teams were chucking things at the wall to see what might stick — evidence, again, that Washington wasn’t letting its defense lead the way. The Rockets shot 47.1 percent from the field.
Beal led with 27 points in 29 minutes and had five rebounds and five assists despite picking up fouls along the way. Caldwell-Pope added 26 points, and Kuzma had 24.
“Not having [Beal] out their late is a huge loss,” Unseld said.
Christian Wood and Jalen Green had 22 points apiece for the Rockets.
Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:
Too many giveaways
The Wizards had 15 turnovers for the second game in a row Wednesday. The Rockets didn’t make much of them, scoring just nine points, but the giveaways disrupted Washington’s offense and kept them from getting in rhythm all game.
Trouble from long range
Kuzma was Washington’s savior against the Hornets on Monday with a trio of late-game three-pointers, but the Wizards ran out of luck from beyond the arc Wednesday. They went a dismal 10 for 39 from three, even worse than the Rockets. Houston made 9 of 26 attempts.
Kuzma was the worst of the bunch, missing all eight of his attempts.
Bertans injured
After playing just one full game following a non-covid illness, Davis Bertans left in the second quarter with an injury. The sharpshooter exited with 11 minutes to play before half time with a sprained left foot and did not return. He missed 10 games earlier this season with a sprained left ankle.
Unseld did not know the severity of the sprain immediately after the game.
“It’s very hard because once again one of your rotation guys goes down, guy who stretches the floor for us, he’s made shots,” Unseld said. “He’s shooting much better as of late, so that part’s frustrating. You feel for him because he’s a big part of what we do.”
Bertans had improved his three-point shooting percentage from 25 percent in his first 15 games of the season to 45 percent in his last 10. His field-goal percentage jumped from 28.8 to 46.8.
Three Wizards clear protocols
Guards Dinwiddie and Holiday and forward Rui Hachimura cleared protocols Wednesday, though they all sat out to ramp up their conditioning before jumping back into game play.
Unseld hopes to have Dinwiddie and Holiday available to bolster a depleted group of guards for the Wizards’ upcoming trip to Chicago and Orlando. Hachimura’s return, meantime, is slightly further off
“He’s close,” Unseld said of the 23-year-old from Japan. “I don’t think there’s a definitive timetable, but he’s close.”
Four players remain in the coronavirus protocols: Montrezl Harrell, Anthony Gill, Tremont Waters and Brad Wanamaker. The Wizards signed Waters and Wanamaker to 10-day contracts as relief and both entered the protocols after playing just one game.