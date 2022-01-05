Bradley Beal plopped on the bench with a grin Wednesday, a smirk that was perhaps in disbelief. There were dual oddities playing out in front of him at Capital One Arena, the first of which was that the Washington Wizards’ all-star guard had fouled out for the first time since 2017. He was called for a pushing off on a step-back jumper and confined to the sideline with just over nine minutes to play.