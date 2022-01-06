“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the Buccaneers said in Thursday’s announcement. “We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization.”
Jenkins: Antonio Brown put his pain on display for all to see. Instead of helping, the Bucs cut bait.
In Wednesday’s statement, Brown said: “I didn’t quit. I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their ‘spin.’ Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That’s 100 [percent] inaccurate. Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged texts days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury.”
Brown took to social media Thursday morning, posting an apparent text exchange that he had with Coach Bruce Arians before the game about Brown’s injury and whether he would play. Brown also posted a text exchange with Alex Guerrero, the trainer for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in which Brown sought the return of half of a previously paid $100,000 fee if the two were “not going to work any more.”
The NFL Players Association will look into Brown’s assertions regarding the Buccaneers’ handling of his ankle injury, according to a person familiar with the matter, who added Thursday that is standard procedure and would occur with any player involved in such a situation.
Arians said after Sunday’s game that Brown no longer would be a member of the team. The Buccaneers were in consultation with the NFL earlier this week about potential procedural steps and how Brown would be designated, according to a person familiar with the matter. The NFLPA also was involved in those deliberations, according to another person with knowledge of the situation.
Brown said Wednesday that he would undergo ankle surgery and would not play again this season. He expects to return fully healthy next season, he said.