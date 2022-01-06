“We started The Athletic to bring fans closer to the teams, players and leagues they love through deep, immersive journalism and storytelling," Mather and Hansmann said in the New York Times statement on Thursday. "Today marks a thrilling milestone for that dream, one realized because of the hard work of every single one of our employees. We are proud to have The Athletic become part of The Times Company’s family of subscription products. When we founded the company, we hoped to become the sports page for every city in the world. We’re excited to continue serving our avid subscribers as we grow and scale with the help of the most important journalistic organization and the leader in digital subscription news.”