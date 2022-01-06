It appears Hammon will not be the first woman hired as the head coach of an NBA franchise. Instead, Hammon, an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs since 2014, will settle for being a footnote as the first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the regular season. (Last season, she stepped in midgame for Gregg Popovich after he was ejected.) She will be the understudy who came close, who represented hopes for gender equity in the NBA and among head coaches. While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.