Prosecutors at the federal courtroom in Kentucky where Portis’s trial took place asked that he receive a term on the higher end of the 10 to 16 months recommended by federal sentencing guidelines, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, while attorneys for the former Washington and Denver star asked that he be credited with time served and not be given any prison time. In handing down her sentence, U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell reportedly expressed an impression that Portis did not take enough accountability for his actions and thus merited some time behind bars.