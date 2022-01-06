The first witness told the dispatcher that he “just saw a car flip over” and confirmed the location of the crash. “I think some of his friends are coming to assist him,” he told the dispatcher.
When the dispatcher asked whether the person in the car was out of the vehicle, the man responded: “I cannot tell. I think he has gone into like the thick woods or something like that.” She followed up by asking whether anyone was thrown from the vehicle and the witness said: “I don’t think so. I don’t believe so. I think they were just trapped inside.”
Soon after, the other male witness was heard in the background saying, “He’s like all the way in the ditch,” before pleading: “Just get somebody. Just get some help.”
The second witness then got on the call and told the dispatcher directly that the driver was trapped in the vehicle. After reassuring him that help was on the way, the dispatcher tried to get more information about the driver, but the second witness told her that he didn’t know whether the driver was injured.
“The car is, ma’am, the car is — it’s trapped. It’s trapped in the trees,” he said.
As the dispatcher checked the location of emergency responders, he repeatedly begged her: “Please hurry. Please hurry.”
He later told her: “I don’t even know what happened.”
The witness said that he was in his own car at the time of the accident and that Everett was driving behind him, so he wasn’t able to see what happened with Everett’s car. As the dispatcher updated him that responders were nearing the location, the witness yelled to others in the background, “They’re here, they’re here,” before again urging the dispatcher: “Please tell him to hurry. Please tell him to hurry.”
As she informed him that “at least six units” of responders were coming, the witness was heard saying to someone: “They’re out? . . . Okay, the girl is out of the car. Is he out of the car?” A voice in the background told him he wasn’t sure, and the second man, while still on with the dispatcher, said: “Okay, can you go make sure he’s okay, out of the car?”
After hearing the conversation in the background, the dispatcher asked how many people were in the vehicle, and the second witness said, “It was him and his girlfriend.” He added that one person was trapped inside.
Moments later, sirens could be heard in the background, and he told the dispatcher: “They see me. They see me.”
A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation of the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed.
Peters, the longtime girlfriend of Everett and an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Everett was transported to Reston Hospital Center and later released, according to Coach Ron Rivera. He was placed on Washington’s reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season, but on Tuesday was moved to the reserve/covid-19 list after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The extent of his injuries from the crash is unclear.
On Thursday afternoon, Everett issued his first public comments since the accident, tweeting: “Thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia’s family and me. Thank you all Folded hands #Live4Liv”
Everett, a seven-year NFL veteran, is a core special-teamer and captain for Washington.
“It’s hard,” safety Kam Curl said the week after the accident. “. . . It’s an impact when he’s not in the building because you look forward to seeing ’Shaze every day. It’s hard but you got to stay positive, pray for him.”
Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad of Northern Virginia-based firm Noorishad Law, P.C., released a statement Wednesday regarding the accident:
“There are no words to convey our collective sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Olivia Peters, a loving daughter, friend, and longtime girlfriend of Mr. Everett,” Noorishad wrote.
“Mr. Everett continues to cooperate with local police and the National Football League regarding their investigation into the accident. At this time we ask that you respect the privacy of the individuals and families involved and reserve judgment until all of the facts are gathered.”
A day after the crash, Peters’s family issued a statement to local TV networks, saying it was “devastated by the loss of our brilliant and beautiful daughter, Olivia Suzanne Peters. … Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”
The family detailed her work as an occupational therapist, with practices in Las Vegas and New York City, and later launched the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation.