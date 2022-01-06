Which is very much a part of his history and his legacy. In 2020, during the covid-stricken U.S. Open, he got himself defaulted when he launched a ball off his racket in disgust after losing serve and it hit a lineswoman in the neck. The fact that it was an accident was irrelevant and Djokovic, who seemed a near-lock to win the tournament with Federer and Nadal both not playing, was gone before the end of the first week.