Over a replay of Porter draining a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Wizards on Wednesday, Consor remarked that the Rockets’ 21-year-old shooting guard, “like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”
A Rockets blogger tweeted video of Consor’s seemingly innocuous commentary, adding, “I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast. Completely inexcusable.” The fan and others surmised that Consor, by using the phrase “pulled the trigger,” was intentionally referencing Porter’s father’s tragic past. In 1993, Kevin Porter Sr. was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl and sentenced to 4½ years in prison after claiming the gun accidentally discharged. On July 17, 2004, he was shot and killed at a bar. Porter, the Rockets’ player, is not related to former NBA point guard Kevin Porter, who spent six seasons with the Baltimore and Washington Bullets.
LeBron James tweeted about Consor’s comment on Thursday and seemingly called for his job before Consor offered an explanation and apologized for what he says was an honest mistake.
“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!??” James wrote to his more than 50 million followers. “Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”
Consor has served as an analyst for Wizards radio broadcasts alongside longtime play-by-play man Dave Johnson since 2007, but occasionally fills in on NBC Sports Washington’s TV broadcasts.