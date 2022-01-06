Shortly thereafter, Stephenson poured in 20 first-quarter points to the delight of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd. This was Stephenson’s first game in Indiana since 2019, and the journeyman antihero’s homecoming threatened to spoil Irving’s debut. With Brooklyn playing defense like absent-minded bystanders, Indiana racked up 73 first-half points and built a 19-point lead early in the third quarter.
Thanks in large part to Irving, the Nets composed themselves, rallying for a 129-121 win that snapped a three-game losing streak. After remaining scoreless until early in the second quarter, Irving was crisp down the stretch, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the final seven minutes. He celebrated his first NBA action since June by pumping his fist, hugging Kevin Durant and giving his jersey to his father, who will need to tag along on road trips because Irving still isn’t eligible to play in Brooklyn’s home games due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.
“A lot of gratitude to just be present tonight with everyone,” Irving said, after shooting 9-for-17 in 32 minutes. “To go out there and have fun doing what we love to do.”
The Nets have been mired in a bit of a rut since their roster was swamped by coronavirus health and safety protocol absences last month, and Irving’s return proved that his tantalizing offensive gifts are still capable of helping his team play at a faster and more dangerous pace. At the same time, his clutch jumpers and timely runouts served as reminders that Irving can only be a half-savior at best for the foreseeable future. The more that Brooklyn relies on him in key moments, the more obvious his absences will be when he’s sidelined by New York’s vaccine mandate. Getting Irving to this point was a heavy lift, but the trials have just begun.
Consider that Durant, Harden and the rest of the eligible Nets will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday for a rematch of their thrilling second-round playoff series. Irving, of course, won’t be available for that nationally televised showdown at Barclays Center. He will be sidelined for four of Brooklyn’s next six games as he works on his conditioning, rhythm and fit with his teammates. And unless New York changes its health guidelines for indoor events, Irving will be ineligible for all home games during the upcoming playoffs.
“I'm just taking it one day at a time,” Irving said, when asked if he might consider getting vaccinated to restore his full eligibility. “It's not an ideal situation. I'm always praying that things get figured out and that we're able to come to some collective agreement.”
The Nets, who sent Irving home in October due to his vaccine refusal before reversing course shortly before Christmas, now enter the next stage in their maddening cycle of uncertainty. Forced to accommodate Irving, Nash will need to regularly alter his starting lineups and adjust minutes for Durant and Harden as he tries to jump-start his underperforming offense and coax better defensive effort.
In the afterglow of Wednesday’s comeback victory, Brooklyn understandably focused on the benefits of Irving’s return rather than these potential complications.
“It was incredible,” Durant said. “I just missed his presence around the locker room, his energy and vibe around the team. His game is just so beautiful. It makes the game so much easier for everybody out there. It was amazing to see him out there on the floor again. The game of basketball is happy to have him back.”
While the game has indeed missed Irving’s elite ballhandling and shot-making, it remains to be seen how, exactly, his return will be received by the masses. With so much roster disruption over the last month, his part-time availability might be easy to gloss over in the short term. But if he remains unvaccinated and there is no resolution by the playoffs, Irving will face another round of intense scrutiny over a decision that he has struggled to explain. No matter how well he plays, Irving will be the most obvious scapegoat if Brooklyn fails to deliver on its championship-or-bust expectations.
“We have that target on our back,” Irving acknowledged. “We have aspirations to be playing later in the postseason.”
If he has an off shooting night, people will wonder if he’s rusty because he’s not playing every night. If he doesn’t consistently play at an all-star level, talking heads will note that he sat out for months. If Brooklyn’s defense lags, critics will assert that his absence was bad for chemistry. If the Nets lose when he is sidelined, many will blame him for letting down his teammates. If he is unavailable for a do-or-die Game 7, Twitter better reinforce its servers.
By this point, Irving is accustomed to criticism and pressure, and he responded well Wednesday by ripping the headlines from Stephenson’s grasp. Even so, the next five or six months are bound to be exhausting for the Nets, who ran out of gas last year and labored through the first two months of this season before bending their principles in the hope that Irving will help drag them across the finish line.
An aspiring contender with so much glittery talent should never be stuck living such a precarious existence.