The Nets have been mired in a bit of a rut since their roster was swamped by coronavirus health and safety protocol absences last month, and Irving’s return proved that his tantalizing offensive gifts are still capable of helping his team play at a faster and more dangerous pace. At the same time, his clutch jumpers and timely runouts served as reminders that Irving can only be a half-savior at best for the foreseeable future. The more that Brooklyn relies on him in key moments, the more obvious his absences will be when he’s sidelined by New York’s vaccine mandate. Getting Irving to this point was a heavy lift, but the trials have just begun.