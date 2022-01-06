Cockburn finished with 23 points — 16 of which came after intermission — to go along with 18 rebounds. Maryland struggled to contain the Illinois star early, but when Cockburn, the nation’s second-leading scorer, picked up his second foul with 10:34 left in the first half, Coach Brad Underwood left his best player on the bench until after the break. Without fouls limiting his opportunities on the court, Cockburn could finally shine.
“Kofi is one of the most dominant bigs in the country,” said Maryland interim coach Danny Manning, who once garnered similar praise a player at Kansas. “When he’s able to carve out space like he did today, he’s a tough cover.”
Maryland’s top two big men — 240-pound center Qudus Wahab, who transferred from Georgetown before this season, and freshman Julian Reese — had trouble in those battles in the post. Both players fouled out with just under five minutes to go. Wahab didn’t score in 10 minutes on the floor, and Reese departed after recording four points on 2-for-8 shooting in 20 minutes.
Manning hopes games such as this will be a learning experience for Reese, comparing this tough matchup to what he faced as a freshman when his Kansas team played Maryland’s Len Bias.
“I walked away from that game impressed by Lenny Bias, but I also walked away saying: ‘You know what? If I can keep up with him, if I can compete with him, I’m going to have a chance to do something special,’ ” Manning said.
He added that he hopes “Julian will walk away with that type of mentality — of being able to battle somebody that big and that strong and, for stretches, be able to hold your own.”
The Terps (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) had won in their four previous trips to Champaign, and junior forward Donta Scott, who finished with a team-high 17 points, tried to will Maryland to another victory at the State Farm Center. His surge late in the first half helped lift the Terps to a 34-30 lead at the break. But then Cockburn stole the spotlight, and he wasn’t going to let his team experience another disappointment against Maryland.
The Illini (11-3, 4-0) picked up 26 second-chance points on their 19 offensive rebounds. They also were fueled by Trent Frazier’s strong outside shooting in the second half to complement Cockburn’s post presence. Frazier hit 4 of 6 attempts from three-point range after halftime, and his threes on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half capped a 12-0 Illinois run that forced a Maryland timeout.
During that stretch, Maryland’s five-point advantage turned into a seven-point deficit. The hosts had firm control of the matchup from then on, dealing the Terps another defeat and the school’s first 0-3 start in conference play since the 1999-2000 season.
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss:
Another slow start
After slipping into an early 12-point deficit earlier this week at Iowa, the Terps again endured a sluggish start to this game. The Illini hit four of its first five shots, and Cockburn exerted his dominance in the paint. Illinois grabbed ahold of a double-digit lead just after the first media timeout.
In the loss against the Hawkeyes, the Terps managed to climb back to a five-point lead early in the second half, and Maryland mustered a similar comeback Thursday, taking advantage of Cockburn’s foul trouble. The Illini’s advantage grew to 14 points in the first half, but then Scott seized control. He scored 12 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including the three-pointer that lifted the Terps ahead for the first time of the evening. Maryland headed to the locker room up 34-30, but that soon disappeared.
“I thought we showed some grit and determination to battle back and get into the game,” Manning said. “Throughout this road swing that we've been on, we've shown we can compete. Now we've got to do a better job of finishing.”
Scott’s surge
Scott, a junior who entered this season as a potential breakout star in the Big Ten, began his junior year with a few lackluster offensive performances. Through the first six games, he averaged just under 10 points with 39.6 percent shooting from the field and only 27.3 from three-point range. But lately he has surged.
Scott has scored in double digits in five straight games, and in three of those matchups, he notched at least 15 points. His first-half firepower against the Illini gave Maryland a chance — and optimism for the rest of the season — but his production slowed as Illinois regained control.
The end of a Terps streak
Maryland has had a dominant run against the Illini since joining the Big Ten in 2014. Entering Thursday’s matchup, the Terps were 7-2 against Illinois during that stretch, including a three-game winning streak. Even with last season’s undermanned Maryland squad, the Terps picked up a road win against an Illinois team that went on to win the Big Ten tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. When the Terps and Illini battled at the top of the conference during the 2019-20 season, Maryland won here in a February game that at the time determined the leader of the Big Ten.
But this season, Illinois has a team that has risen to the top of the conference with a 4-0 start, and the Terps are still searching for their first Big Ten victory after dealing with a midseason coaching change.
“We’ve been close,” senior guard Eric Ayala said. “We’re just waiting to hit that stride, I guess.”