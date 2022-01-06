In the loss against the Hawkeyes, the Terps managed to climb back to a five-point lead early in the second half, and Maryland mustered a similar comeback Thursday, taking advantage of Cockburn’s foul trouble. The Illini’s advantage grew to 14 points in the first half, but then Scott seized control. He scored 12 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including the three-pointer that lifted the Terps ahead for the first time of the evening. Maryland headed to the locker room up 34-30, but that soon disappeared.