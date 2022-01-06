In her first start of the season, Miller filled the stat sheet with 24 points (four shy of her career high), four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The contest was never in doubt as Maryland (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from Sunday’s overtime loss to No. 8 Indiana in which the team looked lethargic during large stretches.
“I just wanted to play basketball as hard as I can,” Miller said. “Obviously, it's shown that injuries can take away the game within a second. I've been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, so it's just fun to be out there and I want to get my best every time I stepped on the court.”
The all-Big Ten guard, who hadn’t started since the 2021 NCAA tournament, missed 10 of the season’s first 12 games with a sore knee. Miller came off the bench the past two games against Coppin State and Indiana before getting her spot back Thursday with Mimi Collins returning to the bench.
Miller was aggressive out of the gate and scored three straight baskets to give the Terrapins a 22-7 first-quarter lead, forcing Penn State (7-6, 1-2) to call timeout. The second of those baskets clearly showed that Miller is back and fully healthy as she squared up her defender, started to drive, gave a hesitation dribble before using a crossover to set up a step-back midrange jumper.
Miller was 10 of 13 from the field and 2 of 4 from behind the arc. Ashley Owusu looked like her normal self with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds after struggling against Indiana. Owusu was 2 for 3 from behind the arc after entering the game 2 for 8 on the season. Freshman Shyanne Sellers matched her career high with 17 points while knocking down five three-pointers. Angel Reese posted 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.
“We’re just focusing on having fun and playing hard when we’re out there,” said Chloe Bibby, who scored 12 points. “Energy and effort is everything. And I think today, that’s kind of how the entire game flowed, which is really great. We’re getting back to Maryland basketball. So it was good to see.”
Penn State guard Makenna Marisa scored a game-high 29 points, and Leilani Kapinus chipped in 12. The Lady Lions were without second-leading scorer Ali Brigham (12.3 points per game) and were playing their first game since Dec. 18 after having three games canceled or postponed because of covid-related issues.
Maryland travels to face Minnesota on Sunday.
“Maryland does a great job getting into passing lanes and causing havoc and pressuring you,” Penn State Coach Carolyn Kieger said. “I thought the second half we weathered the storm way better than we did the first half, but their pressure obviously really caused us to get out of our offense and to make some mistakes we don’t normally make.”
Here’s what to know from Maryland’s win:
Domination
The Terps owned just about every statistical category. They shot 54.8 percent from the field, nearly 10 percent better than Penn State (46.9). Maryland forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 26 points. It only had 12 turnovers itself that led to six points. The Lady Lions were outrebounded, 40-29, and outscored in the paint, 48-28.
“I thought it was a terrific response, obviously, from our team,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “They set the tone on both ends of the floor to start the game. I loved our aggressiveness. We forced him into about seven turnovers there in the first quarter, setting the tone really, really aggressively.”
Masonius out
Maryland will be without key reserve Faith Masonius for the rest of the season after she tore her left ACL during a noncontact moment against Indiana. She is scheduled to have surgery next week. The junior forward was averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Masonius is one of the best defenders on the roster and brings a much-needed boost of energy off the bench. The hope is for her to be ready by the start of next season.
“To have a hit like this with Faith was, obviously, truly disappointing,” Frese said. “No one has to [replace her] alone. It’s going to have to be by committee. Her voice, her energy, the way she led for us, really needing that ownership to be kind of be picked up collectively by the team.”
Collins struggles
Mimi Collins started the first 14 games of the season, but was moved to the bench with Miller rejoining the starters. The forward had not been playing her best ball of late after starting the season strong. She has now failed to score in double figures in eight of the past nine games and was completely scoreless in 21 minutes against Indiana.
“We’ve got to get Mimi’s confidence back,” Frese said.
Three’s company
Maryland made 11 three-pointers against Penn State, reaching double-digit three-pointers for just the third time. The Terps were one of the top three-point shooting teams in the nation last season, but that aspect of the offense has been missing.
“I thought the ball movement was terrific,” Frese said. We haven’t played like that in a long time.”