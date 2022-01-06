Maryland will be without key reserve Faith Masonius for the rest of the season after she tore her left ACL during a noncontact moment against Indiana. She is scheduled to have surgery next week. The junior forward was averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Masonius is one of the best defenders on the roster and brings a much-needed boost of energy off the bench. The hope is for her to be ready by the start of next season.