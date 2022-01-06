Durant, 33, paced the East with more than 2.36 million votes. The Brooklyn Nets star was selected as a captain for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta but didn’t compete due to a hamstring injury. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (2.14 million votes), who was voted as a captain in 2019 and 2020, could still unseat Durant this year.
Other leading vote-getters included: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (1.64 million), Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (1.48 million), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (1.23 million) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (1.07 million). DeRozan, who has guided the Bulls to the top of the East standings, ranked first among East backcourt players.
This year’s returns featured some surprising and questionable results. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who is seeking the first all-star nod of his career, finished fourth among West frontcourt players by drawing 933,355 votes. Meanwhile, Lakers forward Anthony Davis, an eight-time all-star who is sidelined with a knee sprain, slipped to sixth among West frontcourt players with 592,281 votes.
In the West’s backcourt, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (787,690) will need to fend off Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (669,033) to claim a starting nod alongside Curry in the backcourt. The 22-year-old Morant has enjoyed a strong start to his third year and has become a near-lock to receive his first all-star nod. Remarkably, Warriors guard Klay Thompson finished fourth among West backcourt players — ahead of Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul — even though he has been sidelined all season with an Achilles’ injury.
Nets guard James Harden (892,065), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (862,878) and Bulls guard Zach LaVine (776,043) are in a tight race for the second backcourt starting spot alongside DeRozan. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (422,247) polled well in his second season, but will probably need to be voted in by the coaches as a reserve if he is going to earn his first selection. Despite being sidelined until Wednesday due to eligibility issues related to his unvaccinated status, Nets guard Kyrie Irving (267,929) managed to finish sixth among East backcourt players.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who led all East backcourt players in votes last year, failed to place among the top 10 in that category this season.
The all-star starters are selected by a combination of the fan vote (50 percent), media vote (25 percent) and player vote (25 percent), with all three groups voting for two backcourt players and three frontcourt players from each conference. Fan voting will run through Jan. 22, and the results will be announced Jan. 27. A vote of the league’s coaches will determine the reserves from both conferences.
After relocating the 2021 All-Star Game from Indianapolis to Atlanta and condensing the festivities due to the pandemic, the NBA has planned for a return to the typical midseason showcase format on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.