The 33-year-old Curry, who has led the Golden State Warriors to the top of the Western Conference standings and recently broke the NBA’s record for three-pointers, led all vote-getters with more than 2.58 million votes since balloting opened on Christmas. The seven-time all-star guard opened a healthy lead over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (2.01 million), who has served as the West’s captain for the last three years and led all West frontcourt players. If Curry maintains his lead throughout the voting process, this year would mark the first time that James, 37, wasn’t selected as a captain since the format was introduced in 2018.