Thoughts raced through Jensen’s head: How long would he be able to play in this league? Would he get sent down to the American Hockey League?
Now nearly three years after the Capitals acquired Jensen at the trade deadline in February 2019, he’s flourishing. He fits the mold the organization originally envisioned him having on the blue line.
Jensen had a strong campaign last season and he’s extended it into this season with his steady play. He has averaged 19:31 of ice time and has recorded three goals and seven assists. He’s been a mainstay on a Capitals’ blue line that had many question marks headed into the season.
“Probably in the beginning there was a little concern that it wasn’t working with the team and the coaching staff, but we got through and here we are,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “He’s doing what we thought he was going to do.”
Jensen still hits stretches where he doesn’t like his game, but the lulls now aren’t close to what they were a couple years ago. He was a healthy scratch at points of the 2019-20 season, and questions about his future in Washington arose. Now, it’s all about the working on the smaller points of his game.
“Big picture, everything is what I wanted, if I had to guess,” said Jensen, who is on the third year of his four-year, $10 million extension. “I came in and everything has trended upward for me which is good instead of coming in and slowly trending downward.”
At his low points, Jensen tries to leave his hockey struggles at the rink.
“Now that I have a kid I try to be as happy as I can at home. I can’t go home and bring that to them because that is not fair to them,” Jensen said. His first child — Lorenzo — was born in March 2020. “As far as getting out of it, there is not a secret to it. I believe if you give all your effort every shift eventually you are going to push through.”
Jensen’s highly self-aware when it comes to his in-game assets. He knows that he is not one to force offense, nor does the team need or want him to. Top players rely on points and performance when judging their game. Jensen is focused on maximizing each shift defensively and being a dependable last line of defense.
When Jensen is at his best, he is sticking to his strengths in the defensive zone. He’s shutting down lines with his partner and denying opponents’ long shifts in the zone. He wants to be in the middle of the action, disrupting offensive play and forcing turnovers. He also pushes himself on the penalty kill, getting in front of pucks and using his body.
In the offensive zone, he knows he excels when he’s moving his feet, cycling the puck and keeping his head up. If he’s staring at the puck and worried about losing it, he knows his confidence is starting to slide.
For Jensen, confidence in his play comes with in-game reps. He is at his peak on the blue line, getting around forwards and getting shots to the net. Most defensemen in general can get nervous playing the blue line, Jensen said, because one slip-up and an odd-man rush the other way can turn deadly.
“You are the last guy back on the blue line, and if you have the confidence to do it, try to shake and bake a guy at the blue line, that is a pretty good sign … probably right where I find most of my confidence,” Jensen said.
Some of Jensen’s confidence has come from the change in head coaches from Todd Reirden to Peter Laviolette.
MacLellan said it appears Laviolette has more confidence in Jensen than the previous coaching staff did. That support has allowed Jensen to have more leeway and flexibility as he adjusted to another new system.
“You saw how much I counted on Nick Jensen last year and how much I relied on him,” Laviolette said. “To see what type of defender he is, to see how much a competitor he is. He is quick and fast and closes hard and is difficult to play against. His skating is excellent and I haven’t noticed a lot of change.”
Part of Jensen’s consistency came from being paired with Zdeno Chara during the 2020-21 campaign. Chara was a veteran player whose leadership and communication abilities helped push Jensen’s — and the team’s — game forward. They complemented each other on the ice and were heavily relied upon in the defensive zone.
This year, Jensen’s solid play has continued despite having a new partner in Dmitry Orlov.
“They are generating offense so even based on the matchup in the zone, they are still having a good year and getting able to produce offensively.” Laviolette said. “To me, the strength of Nick and the strength of the pair has been the defensive pair and the way they defend.”
Notes: T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom returned to practice after both being out since Sunday with a non-covid-19 illness. Dmitry Orlov also returned to practice after he missed Wednesday’s practice with an upper-body injury.
Laviolette said Orlov should be available Friday in St. Louis. Laviolette was unsure if Oshie and Backstrom will play on Friday, and didn’t know if either will travel with the team on its two-game road trip. Washington is scheduled to play the Blues on Friday, then in Minnesota on Saturday.
Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson and Carl Hagelin also all missed Thursday’s practice. The Capitals said all four took “maintenance days.”