Thoughts raced through Jensen’s head: Could he play in the NHL? Would he get sent to the minors?
Now, nearly three years after the Capitals acquired Jensen from the Detroit Red Wings at the 2019 trade deadline, he’s flourishing.
Jensen had a strong campaign last season and continued his steady play into this one, averaging, 19:31 of ice time. He has three goals and seven assists in 32 games, and his plus-minus of plus-19 is one of the best in the league.
“Probably in the beginning there was a little concern that it wasn’t working with the team and the coaching staff, but we got through and here we are,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “He’s doing what we thought he was going to do.”
Jensen, 31, still has stretches when he doesn’t like his game, but the recent lulls aren’t close to what they were a few years ago. He was a healthy scratch at points in the 2019-20 season, raising questions about his future in Washington. Now it’s all about working on the finer points of his game.
“Big picture, everything is what I wanted, if I had to guess,” said Jensen, who is in the third season of the four-year, $10 million contract extension he signed soon after joining the Capitals. “I came in and everything has trended upward for me.”
At his low points, he tried to leave his struggles at the rink.
“Now that I have a kid, I try to be as happy as I can at home. I can’t go home and bring that to them, because that is not fair to them,” said Jensen, whose first child, Lorenzo, was born in March 2020. “As far as getting out of it, there is not a secret to it. I believe if you give all your effort every shift, eventually you are going to push through.”
Jensen is highly self-aware of his in-game skills. He knows he is not a player who will force offense, nor does the team need or want him to. Jensen is more focused on maximizing each shift and being a dependable defender.
When Jensen is at his best, he sticks to his strengths. He shuts down the opponent with his defense partner and prevents lengthy attacking shifts. He wants to be in the middle of the action, disrupting the play and forcing turnovers. He also pushes himself on the penalty kill, getting in front of the puck and using his body.
In the offensive zone, he knows he excels when he’s moving his feet, cycling the puck and keeping his head up. If he’s staring at the puck and worried about losing it, he knows his confidence is starting to slide.
For Jensen, confidence comes with in-game reps. He is at his peak when he’s at the other team’s blue line, navigating around opposing forwards and getting shots to the net. Many defensemen get nervous while stationed there, Jensen said, because one slip-up can lead to an odd-man rush the other way.
“You are the last guy back on the blue line, and if you have the confidence to do it, try to shake and bake a guy at the blue line, that is a pretty good sign … [and] probably right where I find most of my confidence,” Jensen said.
Some of that comes from the change in coaches from Todd Reirden to Peter Laviolette. MacLellan said Laviolette has more confidence in Jensen than the previous staff did, allowing Jensen more leeway and flexibility as he adjusted to a new system.
“You saw how much I counted on Nick Jensen last year and how much I relied on him,” Laviolette said. “... He is quick and fast and closes hard and is difficult to play against. His skating is excellent, and I haven’t noticed a lot of change.”
Part of Jensen’s consistency last season came from being paired with Zdeno Chara. Chara’s leadership and communication skills helped push Jensen’s game forward. They complemented each other on the ice and were heavily relied upon in the defensive zone.
This season, Jensen’s solid play has continued with Dmitry Orlov.
“They are generating offense, so even based on the matchup in the zone, they are still having a good year and getting able to produce offensively,” Laviolette said. “To me, the strength of Nick and the strength of the pair has been the defensive pair and the way they defend.”
Note: Forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom returned to practice Thursday after both missed Sunday’s overtime loss to New Jersey with a non-covid-19 illness. Orlov also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with an upper-body injury.
Laviolette said Orlov should be available for Friday’s game at St. Louis. Laviolette said he didn’t know whether Oshie or Backstrom would travel for the Capitals’ two-game road trip; Washington visits Minnesota on Saturday.
Forwards Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin and defenseman John Carlson also missed Thursday’s practice. The Capitals said all four took “maintenance days.”