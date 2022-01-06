Yet if his career has proved anything, it is that Djokovic’s determination to chart his own course — at least in terms of his physical training and mental preparation — is the essence of his dominance in tennis. And if allowed to enter the country to contest the Australian Open, he may turn this politically charged period in exile — which he could have avoided by following the vaccine mandate that applies to all players, officials and fans at this year’s tournament — into a yet another “go-against-the grain” triumph.