The golfers who show up at the Saudi International will say they’re there as independent contractors trying to “grow the game” internationally. How magnanimous. What they’re doing is taking millions of dollars from a regime that has kept alive an inexplicable civil war in Yemen for nearly seven years with, as Whitson said, “no military strategy or military gains, achieving only the starvation and destruction of a neighboring country.” These golfers will smile and shake hands with officials from a regime that, until recently, didn’t allow women to drive or open a bank account or rent an apartment or obtain a medical procedure without the consent of a male guardian.