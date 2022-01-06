Scott’s arrest represented yet another episode of turmoil for the Mets, who were in first place in the National League East for much of the 2021 season but plummeted in the standings after the all-star break and missed the postseason for the fifth straight year. In August, as the implosion began to crackle, Mets infielder Javier Báez said he and some teammates began giving fans a thumbs-down sign in retribution for having been booed; a gesture that prompted a scolding from Alderson.