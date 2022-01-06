Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31 after police said he was observed sleeping at the wheel of his 2018 Toyota Highlander while it was situated at an intersection. He failed a field sobriety test, police said, and refused to submit to a chemical breath test.
Scott later pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other traffic related charges. The Mets placed him on administrative leave two days after the incident, and Alderson assumed Scott’s responsibilities.
“We take this matter very seriously,” the team said in a statement at the time. “Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”
Scott, 45, had been serving as the team’s general manager on a nonpermanent basis since last January, when the Mets fired then-general manager Jared Porter following revelations that he sent inappropriate text messages and pictures to a female reporter in 2016 while he was an executive with the Chicago Cubs.
At the time of Porter’s firing, Mets owner Steve Cohen said: “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Scott’s arrest represented yet another episode of turmoil for the Mets, who were in first place in the National League East for much of the 2021 season but plummeted in the standings after the all-star break and missed the postseason for the fifth straight year. In August, as the implosion began to crackle, Mets infielder Javier Báez said he and some teammates began giving fans a thumbs-down sign in retribution for having been booed; a gesture that prompted a scolding from Alderson.
After the season, Alderson reportedly pushed to retain Scott amid his legal limbo, but Cohen was said to be concerned about the public-relations fallout of retaining and promoting Scott to the full-time general manager position following his arrest. Scott’s defense lawyer connected with Cohen’s attorneys from his hedge fund, Point72, to negotiate the matter, but the team fired Scott on Nov. 1, a month before witness testimony and closing summations for Scott’s case. The verdict was delayed until January after Scott tested positive for the coronavirus last month.