By the time Grunfeld started his freshman year at Stanford, his grandmother had moved from New York to the Bay Area. She attended every one of his home games and Grunfeld lived with her during the summers, including after he tore the ACL in his right knee a month before the 2005 NCAA tournament. While she never explicitly told Dan to write a book, she implored him to keep the stories of the Holocaust alive, so that the atrocities of the Nazis would never be repeated. Grunfeld has written about the Holocaust and his grandmother before, including during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, when he described turning to her for hope.