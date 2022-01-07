A pair of Marquette runs spelled doom for Georgetown, and both left the Hoyas’ defense looking completely lost. The first-half blitz came quick and left the Hoyas’ heads spinning. A one-point Marquette lead turned into an 18-point margin in just under five minutes of court time as the Golden Eagles (10-6, 2-3) attacked both inside and out. Prosper followed a three-pointer with an alley-oop dunk. Then it was Darryl Morsell’s turn. The former Maryland standout delivered his own thundering alley-oop dunk that was followed by a steal and layup by Prosper. Greg Elliott capped the run with a triple of his own.