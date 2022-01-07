James has almost 51 million followers on Twitter, a legion of fans, media and trolls. If words are a powerful weapon, then his can detonate any time he opens his phone. Whenever James tweets, the news cycle takes notice then bends to his will. He is that significant as a 21st century icon, and this kind of influence keeps reminding us that he is ‘more than an athlete.’ Which is why his important thumbs shouldn’t always be so quick on the draw.