Reporters asked Kupp for his thoughts on the matter because he has a chance Sunday to put up bigger numbers than a pair of “those guys” — in his case, Calvin Johnson and Michael Thomas. While with the Detroit Lions in 2012, Johnson set the NFL’s single-season receiving mark with 1,964 yards, and the New Orleans Saints’ Thomas raised the single-season receptions bar with 149 in 2019.
Kupp enters the Rams’ Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers with 138 catches for 1,829 yards in 16 games. He can use the extra game to top Thomas with 12 catches, and to move past Johnson if he goes over 135 receiving yards. Given that Kupp has averaged 13.3 receptions per game for 114.3 yards, and that Los Angeles is playing for a division title, he figures to have a great shot at both marks.
Kupp isn’t the only NFL player who can supplant a 16-game record with a new league standard. Among those set to play Sunday with some history at stake are Tom Brady, T.J. Watt and Ja’Marr Chase.
Of that group, Chase arguably has the best opportunity, because the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is within 44 yards of the record for rookie receiving yards, set at 1,473 by the Houston Oilers’ Bill Groman in 1960. Drafted fifth overall last year, Chase has had some ups and downs this season, but he has caught fire in the past two weeks with games of 125 and a franchise-record 266 yards. Just one catch (so to speak): With the Bengals having already clinched their division, Coach Zac Taylor said this week that Chase will “potentially” be rested Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Another player with a great shot at a rookie record, but who also might not be able to make the most of his Week 18 chance, is Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons tight end, drafted fourth in April, needs just 59 receiving yards to one-up the mark of 1,076 set at his position by the Chicago Bears’ Mike Ditka in 1961. However, Pitts missed some practice time this week with a hamstring injury.
Assuming Jaylen Waddle is healthy, he should be a shoo-in to break the rookie record for receptions, set at 101 by the Arizona Cardinals’ Anquan Boldin in 2003. Waddle, drafted sixth by the Miami Dolphins, enters Sunday with 99 receptions over 15 games played, having sat out a Week 15 contest while in the coronavirus protocols. Thus it should please Kupp to know that if Waddle bests Boldin, he will have done so in the time-honored span of games.
Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star pass rusher, has missed two games this season with assorted injuries, so he would need even fewer than 16 to possibly break the NFL’s single-season sack record Sunday. After racking up four sacks last week in a win over the Browns, Watt is suddenly just one behind the total of 22.5 notched in 2001 by the New York Giants’ Michael Strahan. Watt could easily stay hot against the Baltimore Ravens, who face Pittsburgh and have allowed a league-high 54 sacks this season.
For its part, Baltimore could well make a point of feeding passes to tight end Mark Andrews, in part because that’s been its M.O. all season. In fact, Andrews’s 1,276 receiving yards are already a Ravens record for any position, and his 99 catches are just four away from the franchise mark. More importantly for this exercise, Andrews is 141 yards away from breaking the NFL record for tight ends set by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in 2020. Andrews has had games with 147 and 136 yards this season, so it’s hardly out of the question, especially if it turns out to be a priority for Ravens Coach John Harbaugh, who has shown in the past that he is willing to be aggressive about making history.
Those who want to see Brady set multiple records Sunday will probably need the Carolina Panthers to put up a surprisingly strong fight, much as the New York Jets did last week in forcing Brady to throw 50 times to secure a comeback win. That put Brady at 682 pass attempts this season, within 45 of the league mark set by the Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford in 2012. With his 410 passing yards against the Jets, Brady got to 4,990, giving him an outside shot of topping old pal Peyton Manning’s record of 5,477, set with the Denver Broncos in 2013.
It has to be considered unlikely that Brady gets there in either category — particularly without the pass-catching services of Antonio Brown — but it shouldn’t be too much trouble for him to reach the record for most completions. That’s held at 471, set by the Saints’ Drew Brees in 2016, and Brady goes into Sunday with 456.
Finally, we have a number that not only should be out of reach, but no player would want his team to get there. However, the Jets are 57 points away from allowing the most in a single NFL season (the Baltimore Colts earned that dubious honor by giving up 533 points in 1981, per Statmuse), and given that we’re talking about the Jets, no amount of embarrassment should be considered unthinkable. Plus, they will be on the road against a high-scoring Buffalo Bills squad gunning for a division crown.
Just last year, Josh Allen and Co. dropped 56 points in their regular season finale on another visiting AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, providing all the more reason a nightmare scenario for this week’s foe can’t be ruled out. In any event, fans of the 4-12 Jets have already been given plenty of cause to shake their fists at the NFL for extending this season.