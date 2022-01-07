For its part, Baltimore could well make a point of feeding passes to tight end Mark Andrews, in part because that’s been its M.O. all season. In fact, Andrews’s 1,276 receiving yards are already a Ravens record for any position, and his 99 catches are just four away from the franchise mark. More importantly for this exercise, Andrews is 141 yards away from breaking the NFL record for tight ends set by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in 2020. Andrews has had games with 147 and 136 yards this season, so it’s hardly out of the question, especially if it turns out to be a priority for Ravens Coach John Harbaugh, who has shown in the past that he is willing to be aggressive about making history.