Bird, 41, said then that she tried to block out the thoughts about her future because it made her want to cry, but she admitted that this time around felt different to her.
“This is the first time where I’m really going to have to sit back, see how I feel, weigh some things,” Bird said after that game. “I know for sure that I want to let the emotion of the season die down. I don’t want to make some emotional decision.”
On Friday, Bird announced she would be coming back, posting the clip of the fans’ “one more year” chant with the caption “Ok,” followed by a blushing face emoji before adding “Let’s gooooo.”
The Storm announced on Twitter shortly thereafter that she would be re-signing. Bird, the first pick of the 2002 WNBA draft, has played her entire 18-season career with the Storm, missing the 2013 and 2019 seasons with knee injuries.
Bird, who has played more regular season games (549) and more postseason games (54) than any other player, has already cemented her place as one of best players in WNBA history.
Her 3,048 career assists are the most all-time, her 945 three-pointers rank second behind Taurasi, and her 687 steals rank fourth. A 12-time all-star, she has helped Seattle win four WNBA championships, in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.
Last season, Bird proved she was still durable at age 40, starting 30 of Seattle’s 32 games and averaging 10 points and 5.3 assists. She was also part of the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, where she and Taurasi became the only basketball players in Olympic history to win a fifth gold medal.
“I also feel lucky that physically, I’m still ... it’s not the physical part that’s taking me down,” Bird said in September. “It will be my own decision.”