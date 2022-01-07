Beginning with June’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles golf club in Southern Pines, N.C., the purse will increase to $10 million. The total prize money awarded at last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco was $5.5 million, the largest in women’s golf.
Yuka Saso received $1 million for finishing in first place and claiming her first major championship.
By comparison, the 2021 men’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego featured $12.5 million in prize money. Winner Jon Rahm received $2.25 million.
In announcing a long-term partnership with ProMedica, a nonprofit health and mental wellness organization, the USGA indicated it anticipates the purse at the U.S. Women’s Open to reach $12 million over the next five years.
“For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl in every country around the world has dreamed of winning,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a statement. “This partnership with ProMedica allows us to grow the championship in every way, from its purpose to its purse to the places that host the event.”
The geographic reach of the U.S. Women’s Open is also expanding. The USGA revealed five additional sites for future events, including Riviera Country Club (2026) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.; Pinehurst (2029) in Pinehurst, N.C.; and Oakland Hills (2031) in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
In addition to those iconic venues, the U.S. Women’s Open will be contested for the first time at Inverness in Toledo, in 2027 and Interlachen in Edina, Minn., three years later.
Venerable Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts next year’s U.S. Women’s Open, followed by Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., and Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisc.
Another component of the partnership between the USGA and ProMedica is addressing health care inequities throughout the country. The ProMedica Impact Fund becomes the official charity of the U.S. Women’s Open and, according to officials, is committed to raising more than $1 billion over eight years to benefit individual and community health.
“You simply can not talk about improving the health and well-being of all individuals without talking about the disproportionate impact of social determinants of health on women,” ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra said in a statement. “The U.S. Women’s Open is a perfect platform for bringing the message to a much broader audience.”
