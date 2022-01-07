Henrico police responded to reports of a shooting at the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 28. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was declared dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
Montez Sweat, who earlier in 2021 mourned the death of his mother, has been absent from Washington’s practices since losing his brother. He was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, officially ending his season.
“It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Coach Ron Rivera said the day after Anthony Sweat’s death. “But here in the facility, we try to make sure the players understand that we’re here for them.”
The news of Sweat’s brother came just days after Washington safety Deshazor Everett, a team captain, was involved in a fatal single-car accident in Loudoun County, Va. Everett was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R that crashed Dec. 23, killing his longtime girlfriend, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, and leaving him with undisclosed injuries.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.