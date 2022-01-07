It unraveled in a hurry. St. Louis answered Daniel Sprong’s early goal with five straight goals — one before the end of the first period, three in the second, an empty-netter in the third — to roll to a 5-1 win.
When Sprong scored just 2:02 into the contest, the Capitals (20-7-8) looked like they were poised to cruise in front of goaltender Ilya Samsonov. By the time the final buzzer sounded, after the Blues (20-10-5) put four past Samsonov, Zach Fucale had replaced the netminder and the visitors were getting ready to fly to Minnesota for the second leg of a back-to-back.
“In the first period, I thought we were an inch off offensively, we could have had three or four goals and didn’t,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Second period was kind of the opposite for them and they capitalized on theirs and that was the difference in the game.”
Fucale stopped all seven shots on goal he faced in the final frame after Samsonov allowed four goals on 16 shots through the first 40. He has allowed three or more goals in nine of his past 12 starts.
Torey Krug scored at 12:10 of the first to knot the game at 1. Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 9:08 of the second on the Blues’ first shot on goal of the middle frame. Oskar Sundqvist scored on a rebound at 17:20 of the second and Ivan Barbashev finished with a second-period buzzer-beater to open the three-goal lead.
Friday marked the first of three games in four nights for the Capitals. After Saturday’s game against Minnesota, the Capitals come home to play Boston on Monday.
The Capitals once again were missing two of their top forwards Friday.
T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom were placed on injured reserve Friday morning because of a non-covid-19 illness. Neither traveled for the team’s two-game trip. Both have missed the last two games.
“It’s frustrating tonight,” Laviolette said. “It was quiet, kind of a game that didn’t have a lot of shots, a lot of chances, but the ones that they got, they had some quality to them and the ones we got in the first period they had quality to them, they just didn’t go.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss:
McMichael healthy scratch
Rookie Connor McMichael was a healthy scratch against the Blues. McMichael has four goals and five assists through 32 games, but only played 6:03 in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey. He has averaged 10:59 of ice time.
“Guys are pushing each other for ice time and you get that opportunity to go in and make the most of it,” Laviolette said. “With a back-to-back game I don’t see him sitting too long but decisions have to be made.”
Laviolette pulled McMichael aside briefly after Friday’s morning skate to talk over the decision with the 20-year-old winger. Rookies playing over McMichael in Friday’s lineup were Aliaksei Protas and Brett Leason. Michael Sgarbossa was also in the lineup as the team’s fourth-line center.
“It is not that someone has to play poorly; it is [that] somebody else might outplay them,” Laviolette said.
Vanecek ill, Fucale backs up
Fucale backed up Samsonov on Friday after Vitek Vanecek was ruled out with a non-covid illness earlier in the day. Vanecek did travel on the trip with the team, but did not participate in Friday’s morning skate. His timetable to return is unclear.
Laviolette wasn’t expecting to get Fucale ice time, but the circumstances dictated the switch after Samsonov’s struggles.
“Game just hadn’t gone the way we wanted,” Laviolette said. “At that point we just were looking to make a change. Get Fucale back and get him some time.”
Vanecek’s last start was Dec. 19 against Los Angeles. He made 21 of 24 saves in the loss. Vanecek was then placed in covid protocols on Dec. 24. He has been practicing with the team all week.
Friday was Fucale’s first NHL appearance since his 21-save shutout in his NHL debut on Nov. 11 against Detroit. After making all seven saves Friday, Fucale has a perfect save percentage in the NHL.
Top-line Hathaway
With a couple absences up front, Garnet Hathaway started the game on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Laviolette said earlier this week that he’s been impressed with Hathaway’s strong play. Hathaway has seven goals and five assists this season.
“He brings a physical presence, he’s had a good year offensively and we’re going in to play a couple heavy teams and I think Hath just brings it on the forecheck and is a netfront presence,” Laviolette said. “We’re missing some players, just another look until we can get everyone back.”
Oshie, Backstrom limited games
Laviolette said both Oshie and Backstrom will skate in D.C. while the team is on its trip.
“You can only laugh about it, I guess,” Backstrom said Thursday of his mere three games this season. “A little frustrating, but at the same time there’s nothing I can do about it. Tough to get the flu right after covid, but as I’ve heard from many people, it just gets harder after covid.”