This stuff should all be ancillary. But because it comes in a torrent and there’s no on-field product to celebrate in its place, it’s front-and-center. It matters that the team announced it would honor the late safety Sean Taylor by retiring his jersey number all of three days before the ceremony, a clumsiness for which team president Jason Wright apologized. It matters that the announcement of the ceremony came just days after damning and offensive emails from Jon Gruden to former Washington team president Bruce Allen were leaked, so the Taylor ceremony felt like an orchestrated distraction. It matters that when the actual ceremony happened, there were no speeches from team officials or former teammates, and the entire affair felt cheap and hollow.