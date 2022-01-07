Such an easy answer. Snyder is linked to it all, the overlord of incompetence. Is it specifically Snyder’s fault that a railing at FedEx Field gave way after Washington’s final home game, putting more than a dozen Philadelphia Eagles fans, and their hero/quarterback Jalen Hurts, in danger? Maybe not. But that his stadium is crumbling is both factual and symbolic.
“I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever happening in the future,” Hurts wrote in a letter addressed “To Whom It May Concern.”
Whether it concerns Snyder, we don’t know. But that incident serves as a bow on another season in which events on the field were matched or surpassed by those off it. It’s inherent around here, and the fan base long has determined that the one constant in the chaos is Snyder himself. If it’s bad, he’s tied to it, and at this point, there’s no telling people otherwise.
After a fifth straight losing season — the first such streak since Washington posted losing records from 1957 to 1965 — there are issues to be addressed on the roster, to be sure. Rivera, entering his third season as not just the coach but the overseer of all things football, expects a significant step forward in 2022. That may well be possible. There’s plenty of time to figure it out.
But the collapse of the barrier and Hurts’s subsequent letter keep the focus on the non-football issues that eternally nag this outfit. That this was the season’s final public act at FedEx is fitting because the season began with a burst pipe that spilled out on fans during the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Some of those fans declared in the moment that the discharge was sewage. The team said it was rainwater. Pick a side.
In between, fewer people showed up to watch Washington games at FedEx than ever before. The team’s average crowd of 52,751 for its eight home games was stark, even at a facility that has decreased its capacity because the available seats so far outweighed the demand. The final two home games were marked first by the hated Dallas Cowboys standing on the visiting sideline, imploring their legions of followers to stand up and cheer, and then the celebration of ravenous Eagles fans that led to the collapse of the railing.
So FedEx is falling apart. Still, people have dreaded going there for so long that that development would be met with a shrug — if there was any appreciable and public momentum toward a new site and a new facility. There’s not. Last summer, the NFL said Snyder would cede control over the day-to-day operations of the team — we will get to that — to his wife, new co-CEO Tanya, but that he could pursue the new stadium project. If he has made progress, we haven’t heard.
This stuff should all be ancillary. But because it comes in a torrent and there’s no on-field product to celebrate in its place, it’s front-and-center. It matters that the team announced it would honor the late safety Sean Taylor by retiring his jersey number all of three days before the ceremony, a clumsiness for which team president Jason Wright apologized. It matters that the announcement of the ceremony came just days after damning and offensive emails from Jon Gruden to former Washington team president Bruce Allen were leaked, so the Taylor ceremony felt like an orchestrated distraction. It matters that when the actual ceremony happened, there were no speeches from team officials or former teammates, and the entire affair felt cheap and hollow.
And it matters, by contrast, that when it came to announcing the date in which the team’s new nickname and logo would be revealed, it gave nearly a month of run-up — a Jan. 4 announcement that Feb. 2 would be the unveiling — evidence that the franchise can plan for the events about which it truly cares.
What else? What else what else what else? There’s always something.
Oh, it’s worth noting that the Drug Enforcement Administration raided the team’s Ashburn headquarters as well as the home of the team’s head athletic trainer in an investigation into — well, we’re not quite sure. What we know: The trainer hasn’t worked for the team since, the team has been beset by injuries and the coronavirus, and there are countless unanswered questions. That’s potentially serious. What’s not: The Cowboys flexed by bringing their own benches to FedEx Field. The best response Washington could come up with: “Oh, yeah? Well, we’re going to bring our benches to your stadium! Take that!”
Final score: Dallas 56, Washington 14. It runs the gamut, this stuff.
With the offseason nearly upon it, what hangs over the franchise even more than the endless search for a franchise quarterback is the investigation into the culture — a misogynistic, reprehensible culture — that kicked off this season with a $10 million fine and Tanya Snyder taking over the operation for a still-undetermined period of time. Tanya Snyder’s lone interview during her stint came in a ham-handed podcast appearance with ESPN’s Adam Schefter in which she attempted to paint herself as the victim while not acknowledging the actual victims who were traumatized while working for the team her husband ran. There’s just never a bottom here.
And so, the football. The results since the turn of the century — a year after Dan Snyder took over — are both wholly believable and completely astonishing. Washington has appeared in six playoff games in that span. By the time the upcoming playoffs are completed, just three franchises will have played fewer: Cleveland and Detroit with three apiece and Miami with five. Washington has won one playoff game this century; only Detroit and Cincinnati have zero, and the Bengals could change that this month. Washington’s regular season winning percentage in the 2000s: .413, better than only Oakland/Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Detroit and Cleveland.
There’s a relationship there, right? A relationship between the mayhem off the field and the results on it.
Rivera, his front office, his coaching and scouting staffs are about to enter an offseason of monumental importance because it will help determine what sort of future they have here. They are, though, just the pawns of the moment. Somehow, football always becomes secondary in Washington, where the season is bracketed by a burst pipe and a broken railing, with so much other nonsense packed between, and the only constant is the owner, whether he’s actually allowed to perform his duties or not.