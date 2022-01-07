The Wizards did little to bother the red-hot Bulls’ best shooters and paid the price, falling to 19-20 and below .500 for the first time.
“It’s not the end of the world, but how do we respond?” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of the team’s record. “We have great opportunities to do that, it’s now. We have to do now."
Chicago (26-10) tightened its hold on the Eastern Conference with its ninth straight win, the longest current winning streak in the NBA.
Washington’s cardinal sin was letting White, Ball and, to a somewhat lesser degree, Ayo Dosunmu flourish from beyond the arc, though Unseld blamed the team’s defense and lack of intensity as a whole. Chicago cornerstone Zach LaVine had a game-high 27 points but it was White, Ball and Dosunmu’s perimeter shooting that punctured any momentum the Wizards sought to gather.
The Bulls shot 15 of 33 from three-point range, thanks mainly to an absence of transition defense from Washington. White, Ball and Dosunmu combined to make 13 for 19.
“Coby White’s like a little microwave,” Unseld said. "He comes in, heats up quick.”
In a different game, the Wizards’ 50 percent shooting late into the fourth quarter, 28 assists on 45 baskets and all five starters scoring in double figures might have been enough to carry them to a win. Their 15 turnovers weren’t ideal, but they equaled Chicago’s giveaways.
They simply couldn’t compete at the perimeter. Washington went 7 for 24 from long range.
Bradley Beal led with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added six assists. Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds — posting his fourth double-double in the past five games — but went 0 for 4 from three.
The offense ultimately mattered less to Unseld.
“I just didn’t think our effort and focus was there tonight on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “I addressed it after the game: our care factor has to be better, it just has to. We’ve seen early in the year where we could be and how we could play when we guard. And we haven’t seen it since. That’s probably the most frustrating thing.”
Here’s what else there is to know about Friday’s game:
Greg Monroe debuts
Former Georgetown star Greg Monroe had a homecoming of sorts when he signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Wizards on Thursday on the heels of a 10-day stint with the Timberwolves. Monroe played three games with Minnesota but had been keeping sharp before then as a member of the Capital City Go-Go. Monroe averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds with Washington’s G League affiliate.
A Dec. 27 Timberwolves game against Boston marked the big man’s first appearance in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season. He played 13 minutes for the Wizards on Friday, grabbing six points and six rebounds.
Dinwiddie, Holiday back
Dinwiddie returned from a stint in coronavirus protocols to log 31 minutes against the Bulls. The point guard, who experienced severe symptoms when he had covid in 2020, said he mostly felt slightly fatigued this time around.
He had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Unseld said that heading into Sunday’s matchup in Orlando, the Wizards will be monitoring how Dinwiddie’s knee responds to his workload after a layoff — the guard is a year removed from ACL surgery.
Backup guard Aaron Holiday also came out of protocols to score two points and dish five assists in 14 minutes.
Harrell, Hachimura soon?
Unseld is hopeful Montrezl Harrell and Rui Hachimura can join the team for the back half of its trip to Orlando. Hachimura has cleared protocols but did not travel with the team to Chicago while the Wizards are still waiting for Harrell to be cleared.
Survey says: No Beal
Beal was not among the top 10 guards in the East when the NBA released the first round of all-star fan voting results Thursday. Last year, when Beal led the league in scoring for much of the season and had the added push of the attention-demanding Russell Westbrook by his side, Beal received the second-most votes of any guard in the league after Stephen Curry. It made him an all-star starter for the first time in his career.
If Beal isn’t voted in by fans, he still has a good shot at making the 2022 team when coaches select the all-star reserves.