The Wizards did little to bother the red-hot Bulls’ best shooters and paid the price, falling to 19-20 and below .500 for the first time.
“It’s not the end of the world, but how do we respond?” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of the team’s record. “We have great opportunities to do that, it’s now. We have to do now."
Chicago (26-10) tightened its hold on the Eastern Conference with its ninth straight win, the longest current winning streak in the NBA.
Washington’s cardinal sin was letting White, Ball and, to a somewhat lesser degree, Ayo Dosunmu flourish from beyond the arc, though Unseld blamed the team’s defense and lack of intensity as a whole. Chicago cornerstone Zach LaVine had a game-high 27 points but it was White, Ball and Dosunmu’s perimeter shooting that punctured any momentum the Wizards sought to gather.
The Bulls shot 15 of 33 from three-point range, thanks mainly to an absence of transition defense from Washington. White, Ball and Dosunmu combined to make 13 for 19.
“Coby White’s like a little microwave,” Unseld said. "He comes in, heats up quick.”
In a different game, the Wizards’ 50 percent shooting late into the fourth quarter, 28 assists on 45 baskets and all five starters scoring in double figures might have been enough to carry them to a win. Their 15 turnovers weren’t ideal, but they equaled Chicago’s giveaways.
They simply couldn’t compete at the perimeter. Washington went 7 for 24 from long range.
Bradley Beal led the way with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added six assists. Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds — posting his fourth double-double in the past five games — but went 0 for 4 from three.
The offense ultimately mattered less to the Wizards.
“It was like we have no pride in guarding guys and helping the next man, and they took full advantage of it,” Beal said. “A team that can score like Chicago can, you can’t score tit for tat with them. It can’t happen. It won’t happen.”
Here’s what else to know about Friday’s game:
Beal the mentor
One funny moment from Friday’s loss: Dosunmu, the 21-year-old Bulls rookie who was a phenom at Illinois, benefited from some of Beal’s mentorship. It didn’t exactly go as Beal planned.
The youngster was called twice for traveling and Beal, after a glance at his former college coach and current Bulls Coach Billy Donovan, reminded Dosunmu to be more decisive.
“... I told him, ‘just catch and rip, don’t shuffle your feet, catch and shoot or catch and go,’” Beal said. "His a--caught and went on me, one dribble pull-up.
“He’s a really talented young player, just had his jersey retired at Illinois. Not a lot of people have that, that’s a huge accomplishment, that’s a blessing. What he meant to Champaign and everybody down there, that meant a lot. To see the run and see the love he received down there, that was pretty cool. I’m a fan of his. I hope he does well.”
Greg Monroe debuts
Former Georgetown star Greg Monroe had a homecoming of sorts when he signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Wizards on Thursday on the heels of a 10-day stint with the Timberwolves. Monroe played three games with Minnesota but had been keeping sharp before then as a member of the Capital City Go-Go. Monroe averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds with Washington’s G League affiliate.
A Dec. 27 Timberwolves game against Boston marked the big man’s first appearance in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season. He played 13 minutes for the Wizards on Friday, grabbing six points and six rebounds.
Dinwiddie, Holiday back
Dinwiddie returned from a stint in coronavirus protocols to log 31 minutes against the Bulls. The point guard, who experienced severe symptoms when he had covid in 2020, said he mostly felt slightly fatigued this time around.
He had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Unseld said that heading into Sunday’s matchup in Orlando, the Wizards will be monitoring how Dinwiddie’s knee responds to his workload after a layoff — the guard is a year removed from ACL surgery.
Backup guard Aaron Holiday also came out of protocols to score two points and dish five assists in 14 minutes.
Harrell, Hachimura soon?
Unseld is hopeful Montrezl Harrell and Rui Hachimura can join the team for the back half of its trip to Orlando. Hachimura has cleared protocols but did not travel with the team to Chicago while the Wizards are still waiting for Harrell to be cleared.
Survey says: No Beal
Beal was not among the top 10 guards in the East when the NBA released the first round of all-star fan voting results Thursday. Last year, when Beal led the league in scoring for much of the season and had the added push of the attention-demanding Russell Westbrook by his side, Beal received the second-most votes of any guard in the league after Stephen Curry. It made him an all-star starter for the first time in his career.
If Beal isn’t voted in by fans, he still has a good shot at making the 2022 team when coaches select the all-star reserves.