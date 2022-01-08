She ran the box office at the Riverside Centroplex, an arena downtown, and when James Brown or Luciano Pavarotti performed, elected officials and business leaders of all races approached her to ask for free tickets. Sure, she would say, but in exchange she wanted her son to have a ticket into local high society. He was invited to shadow lawmakers and attorneys, becoming close with Temple and spending summers in the governor’s office or with the clerk of court. He dreamed of law school and planned to be just like Johnnie Cochran, and when he enrolled at Grambling and was elected freshman class president, his plan seemed on track.