The No. 5 Cavaliers came to Northwest Washington for the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic, a 12-team showcase event featuring some of the best programs in the area. Whitmore, the area’s must-see attraction this winter, was featured on the flier.
While the game itself — a 75-53 Spalding victory — was never particularly close, the senior forward provided enough reason to stick around for the evening slate. The first-quarter breakaway was one of several highlight slams that littered a 20-point, eight-rebound performance.
“On a play like [the alley-oop], C.J. knows what to do and I know what to do,” Whitmore said. “We’ve played together for six years. This whole team is that comfortable with each other.”
Whereas many of the area’s top seniors established themselves early on as promising underclassmen, Whitmore’s development took off during the relative privacy of his pandemic-altered junior year. He started collecting high-major offers and shooting up prospect rankings. In late August, as the No. 20 player in the Class of 2022, he committed to Villanova over finalists Illinois and North Carolina.
When the high school season kicked off months later, it didn’t take long for Whitmore to establish himself as the most exciting player in the area. His highflying exploits spread quickly across social media. They ranged from the simple (an in-game windmill against Paul VI) to the dazzling (40 points against Good Counsel in a tournament championship), and they all served to bolster a growing reputation.
The win marked another successful trip south for the Anne Arundel County school. The Cavaliers (11-2) filled their nonconference schedule with D.C.-area contenders such as the Rough Riders (8-5) to test themselves before a grueling campaign in Baltimore’s MIAA conference.
“Baltimore basketball takes toughness,” Whitmore said. “There’s so much history. We got to really bring toughness to win a title.”
With a talented supporting cast around Whitmore, Spalding has garnered the type of buzz and respect often reserved for Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams in this region. This winter, the team has delivered on that promise.
“Spalding hasn’t won in a while,” Cavaliers Coach Josh Pratt said. “And this group hasn’t attained a goal yet. We want our best basketball to be in the future because we want to win a championship.”