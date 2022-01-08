Fucale, the third goaltender on Washington’s depth chart, was hardly to blame for the result. He wasn’t around when Hagelin’s errant pass went the length of the ice and into the net to cut Washington’s lead to 2-1; the forthcoming penalty led the Capitals to use an extra skater and send Fucale to the bench. He was beaten by a deflection in front by Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello that knotted the game as regulation ticked down.