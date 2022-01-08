The bizarre own goal in the second period shifted the momentum. The Wild kept pushing for an equalizer that finally came, with just 34.7 seconds remaining in regulation. When the three-on-three overtime failed to produce a result, Minnesota’s Johnny Gaudreau did, clinching a 3-2 victory by beating Fucale in the shootout.
“That is definitely a fluke. Something we didn’t need to happen when we were up 2-0,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said.
Fucale, the third goaltender on Washington’s depth chart, was hardly to blame for the result. He wasn’t around when Hagelin’s errant pass went the length of the ice and into the net to cut Washington’s lead to 2-1; the forthcoming penalty led the Capitals to use an extra skater and send Fucale to the bench. He was beaten by a deflection in front by Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello that knotted the game as regulation ticked down.
He took the loss yet set an NHL record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start his career, stopping the first 49 shots he faced over 138 minutes 31 seconds of ice time.
“You just got to roll with the waves and go day-by-day to be honest with you,” Fucale said of whether he deserves more opportunities in the Capitals’ net. “Look 10 feet in front of you and go from there, but it is challenging. It is challenging, but you have to be adaptable in these situations.”
Offensively, Washington managed some spark one night after a dismal 5-1 loss to St. Louis but still couldn’t muster enough to get the win.
Connor McMichael scored the opening goal on a deflection of Nick Jensen’s point shot at 2:41 of the second period. McMichael was a healthy scratch Friday, the first time he sat since the opening two games of the season.
Evgeny Kuznetsov followed up the rookie’s goal a little more than three minutes later with a blast from the circle off a nice feed from Alex Ovechkin only three seconds into a power-play chance.
A little more than eight minutes later came the bizarre sequence that lit the lamp for the Wild, and the Capitals soon came undone.
The Wild, missing nine key players (including top scorer Kirill Kaprizov), had backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkoenen in net with Cam Talbot out with a lower-body injury. The Capitals were still missing T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom. Both are on injured reserve with a non-covid illness.
Saturday was Fucale’s second career start. He posted a 21-save shutout in his NHL debut against Detroit on Nov. 11 and made all seven saves in the third period in relief of Ilya Samsonov on Friday night.
The NHL record for longest save streak to begin a career was previously set by Matt Hackett (102:48) in 2011.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss to the Wild:
Could Fucale get a shot?
Washington is still seeking consistency in net, and Fucale could seize his chance.
“He certainly has played well when he has been in the crease here,” Laviolette said. “His training camp was good. He played well prior to when he was called up the first time. … We will talk about things and leave here and get ready for the next one.”
After Ilya Samsonov posted back-to-back shutouts in Los Angeles and San Jose, there was hope the Russian goalie had found his rhythm. But since those standout games two months ago, his play has faltered. In Samsonov’s past 12 starts, he has a 3.15 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. He has allowed three goals or more in nine of those 12 starts.
Vitek Vanecek is 6-4-5 overall this season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average. He has been used in more of a backup role while the team has given Samsonov the opportunity to take the reins. With both failing to secure the starting role, however, Washington’s goalie outlook for the second half of the season is wide open.
Vanecek is still unavailable with a non-covid illness that popped up Friday morning.
McMichael returns; Leason out
McMichael’s return to the lineup Saturday meant fellow rookie Brett Leason was a healthy scratch. Leason has played a hefty 25 games this season. He has three goals and three assists but has averaged only 8:51 of ice time.
“You never want to be scratched, but when you are in the lineup you want to show them what you can do to stay in the lineup,” McMichael said. “I thought I played pretty well tonight with Lars and Shears there. Pretty happy with how we played.”
Leason has mainly been a fourth-line winger. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound winger was not expected to play a major role in the lineup this season, but with injuries and coronavirus absences taking their toll, Leason has plugged in the various holes. He does not play on the penalty kill or the power play.
McMichael was on the second line with Lars Eller and Conor Sheary against the Wild. In addition to his goal, he finished with 10:54 of ice time. McMichael had two goals, one assist in his previous 19 games.
Power play connects
Washington’s power play, a weakness for much of the season, finally broke through with Kuznetsov’s score at 5:48 of the second. Before Kuznetsov’s goal, the Capitals were just 2 for 34 with the extra skater over the past 13 games.
Before Kuznetsov, the last Capitals forward to score a power-play goal other than Ovechkin was Tom Wilson on Nov. 14. On Saturday, the Capitals made some adjustments, with Lars Eller replacing Conor Sheary in the goal line spot.