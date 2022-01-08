Djokovic, 34, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player who is hoping to compete this month for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has made several skeptical remarks about vaccines since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but had not explicitly disclosed his vaccination status publicly. However, according to the court documents, he told Australian officials he had not been vaccinated while citing the medical exemption from Tennis Australia based on the grounds that he had “recently recovered from COVID-19.”