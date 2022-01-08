“I have watched this young lady develop as a baseballer from her junior days, including playing for Victoria and Australia, and doing more than holding her own against the top baseballers in the Country and from around the world,” Aces head coach and former MLB reliever Peter Moylan said. “If anyone thinks this is just a token selection, then they need to think again because she has 100 percent earned her spot on the development list with the Melbourne Aces.”