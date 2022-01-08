“When I got out there, I just wanted to shut down [and stop] the runs,” Beacom said. “They had some momentum and my goal was to just stop the runs from scoring.”
Beacom’s first outing came after she signed Jan. 1 as a developmental player for the 2022-2023 season. The southpaw made a name for herself playing youth baseball in Australia, drawing the attention of coaches.
She pitched in Division 1 of the Victorian Summer Baseball League, a high-level circuit with more than 100 clubs. Beacom was the first woman to pitch at that level and, in 2018, was the first woman named to the Baseball Victoria under-16 squad.
“I have watched this young lady develop as a baseballer from her junior days, including playing for Victoria and Australia, and doing more than holding her own against the top baseballers in the Country and from around the world,” Aces head coach and former MLB reliever Peter Moylan said. “If anyone thinks this is just a token selection, then they need to think again because she has 100 percent earned her spot on the development list with the Melbourne Aces.”
Beacom hopes that her place on the Aces developmental list will help her chances of playing for a college in the United States in 2023. After signing last week, she said working in a competitive environment in Melbourne and learning from the Aces coaching staff will make her a better player.
On Saturday, she gave a message to young girls who also want to play baseball.
“If anyone tries to push you to do something you don’t want to do, push you to softball or play a sport that you ‘should be playing,’ don’t listen,” Beacom said. “Do what you want to do and just know that if you work hard enough, you can definitely make it somewhere. It’s not impossible, you can see, it can be done.”