In the opening five seconds, she grabbed the ball off the tip near midcourt, drove through the middle of the lane and finished a floater. She scored 10 of Glen Burnie’s initial 11 points, and with her team leading comfortably, she rested the majority of the second half. While the Gophers used to sit on the wrong side of blowouts, their victories this season have come by an average of nearly 33 points.