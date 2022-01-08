Samuel Porter became the coach of the Glen Burnie girls’ basketball team two years ago, and Amourie has become one of the Gophers’ stars. This winter, the pair has guided the Gophers (7-0) to their best start in recent history, which continued with Porter scoring 22 points in a 63-24 win at Crofton on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re not going to be the same team that we were freshman year, where if we were down, we would quit,” said Porter, a junior guard. “When people think of Glen Burnie freshman year, they’d be like, ‘Oh, easy game.’ But that’s changed.”
Porter’s name has traveled across Anne Arundel County as she has filled stat sheets. Entering Saturday, Porter averaged about 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. She made her presence felt early against Crofton (3-2).
In the opening five seconds, she grabbed the ball off the tip near midcourt, drove through the middle of the lane and finished a floater. She scored 10 of Glen Burnie’s initial 11 points, and with her team leading comfortably, she rested the majority of the second half. While the Gophers used to sit on the wrong side of blowouts, their victories this season have come by an average of nearly 33 points.
When Porter joined Glen Burnie as a freshman in 2019, the Gophers were coming off a winless season. As a freshman, Amourie helped Glen Burnie post a winning record for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.
Samuel Porter helped change that culture with the belief players would only trust his teachings if he led by example. When he asked players to run and lift weights at practice, the coach performed those tasks with them.
Last month, Glen Burnie defeated Meade, perennially one of the county’s top teams, for the first time in more than two decades. In the locker room afterward, Samuel Porter told his players to celebrate as much as they’d like for a few moments, so they could turn their attention to loftier goals.
“It won’t be a one-and-done thing,” Samuel said. “The group that had just one hit song — we don’t want to do that. We want to carry it on and on and on.”
Read more: