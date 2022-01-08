There’s another yummy, silly little possibility at play this week. If the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon — granted, a large “if” — then a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would put both teams in the playoffs. It’s fun to contemplate the two teams deliberately playing to a tie, but Chargers Coach Brandon Staley shot down the idea in a midweek appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” calling it an “all-time coffee shop scenario.” He added, “I think we all respect the integrity of this game too much to be complicit in something like that.”
Before that game kicks off, there are 15 other games scheduled for this weekend, and plenty of them have compelling reasons for watching. The AFC’s No. 1 seed remains undetermined, along with the AFC East and NFC West titles, and three wild-card berths are still unclaimed. Here’s a look at some games to check out on the final weekend of a regular season in which a record 32 games have been decided by a score on the final play.
Saturday’s schedule
Both times Eastern
Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9), 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Cowboys (11-5) at Eagles (9-7), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Packers (13-3) at Lions (2-13-1), 1 p.m., Fox
Colts (9-7) at Jaguars (2-14), 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Football Team (6-10) at Giants (4-12), 1 p.m., Fox
Bears (6-10) at Vikings (7-9), 1 p.m., Fox
Titans (11-5) at Texans (4-12), 1 p.m., CBS
Steelers (8-7-1) at Ravens (8-8), 1 p.m., CBS
Bengals (10-6) at Browns (7-9), 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers (5-11) at Buccaneers (12-4), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Patriots (10-6) at Dolphins (8-8), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Jets (4-12) at Bills (10-6), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Saints (8-8) at Falcons (7-9), 4:25 p.m., Fox
49ers (9-7) at Rams (12-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Seahawks (6-10) at Cardinals (11-5), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chargers (9-7) at Raiders (9-7), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Saturday
The weekend begins with two games featuring three playoff teams, and two of those teams are looking to rebound from close Week 17 losses.
Chiefs at Broncos: Kansas City lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a weird, wild finish last week and paid dearly for it, falling from the top spot in the AFC standings and now requiring help to secure home-field advantage in the conference playoffs. Not all hope is lost, though. The Chiefs must win and hope the Tennessee Titans stumble against the 4-12 Houston Texans. Denver is the one team playing Saturday that has been eliminated.
Cowboys at Eagles: Dallas was tripped up by the Arizona Cardinals last week in a game that raised questions about how far the Cowboys will go in the playoffs. Particularly concerning were the four forced fumbles endured by Dak Prescott and the fact that Arizona held Ezekiel Elliott to a 1.8 yards-per-carry average. The Cowboys won the NFC East to clinch a postseason berth, and the Eagles have earned a wild-card spot after a 2-5 start to the season, so there is nothing at stake Saturday night except for seeding.
Sunday
1 p.m. games
Colts at Jaguars: The Colts are in the playoffs with a victory or tie against the lowly Jaguars, whose fans hope to send a message to owner Shad Khan by dressing as clowns for the game. Indy can also clinch a playoff berth with a Chargers loss to the Raiders plus a Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens tie, or a Chargers loss plus a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins plus a Steelers loss to the Ravens. The Colts are coming off a loss in which a sluggish Carson Wentz was playing five days after testing positive for the coronavirus. If the Jaguars somehow win, it would set off the fun but unrealistic scenario in which the Raiders and Chargers could play for a tie.
Titans at Texans: A game against lowly Houston has significant implications for the Titans, who will clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win. The bye week that comes with a No. 1 seed could be especially huge for Tennessee, which designated star running back Derrick Henry to return to practice this week. That started a 21-day window during which the Titans can activate Henry from injured reserve, where he landed with a foot injury in early November.
Bengals at Browns: The Browns don’t have much left in the tank and have been eliminated from playoff contention, and quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh that “this is probably the most beat up I’ve been.” He’s headed for surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and won’t play, but the Browns do have Myles Garrett, who lives to sack quarterbacks. To that end, the Bengals will rest battered Joe Burrow, who has been sacked more often than any other NFL quarterback this season and limped off the field with a sore knee late in the victory over Kansas City. That ended a hot streak in which he had passed for 971 yards over the past two games, elevating the Bengals to the realm of dangerous playoff teams. Best to go with Brandon Allen in a game with little on the line, because without Burrow the Bengals don’t have much of a chance in the postseason.
Packers at Lions: Although there’s nothing on the line for Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers expects to play, busted pinkie toe and all, and expects the same will be true of wide receiver Davante Adams. Otherwise, they’d be looking at not playing until the second weekend of the playoffs because the Packers have secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Late afternoon games
Patriots at Dolphins: New England ended a two game-losing streak (after reeling off seven straight victories) against Jacksonville and has clinched a playoff berth. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns and running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 142 yards — a typical New England formula for success. To clinch the AFC East title, New England would need to beat the Dolphins and hope for a Buffalo Bills loss or tie against the New York Jets. The Patriots would then need additional results to move all the way up to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
49ers at Rams: Matthew Stafford has giveth and taketh with Los Angeles. On Sunday, he had three turnovers but managed a touchdown pass in the final minute as the Rams won in Baltimore, setting them up to clinch the NFC West title with a win or tie against San Francisco. And it’s beginning to appear that the Super Bowl or bust approach that led the arrival of Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller could pay off. The 49ers, who beat the Rams, 31-10, on Nov. 15, would clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Rams, or with a New Orleans loss or tie against Atlanta.
Panthers at Buccaneers: Tom Brady’s arsenal took a hit when Antonio Brown sashayed off the field, and Chris Godwin is out with a torn ACL, but unheralded Cyril Grayson Jr. stepped up to catch the game-winner against the Jets on Sunday and figures to be in the team’s game plan going forward. The Bucs have clinched the NFC South and only their seeding can change this week.
Steelers at Ravens: Pittsburgh and Baltimore both still have faint hopes of landing a playoff berth, but both teams are a shell of their former selves. The Steelers are probably facing the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, and he wasn’t much of a factor in what is expected to have been his final appearance at Heinz Field on Monday. No matter the outcome for his 8-7-1 team, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin is assured of never having had a losing record over his 15 seasons. For the Ravens, who have had some of the worst injury luck of any team this season, quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley is waiting in the wings. Whichever team wins will be left watching the scoreboard for substantial help getting into the playoffs.
Sunday night
Chargers at Raiders: The Chargers knew the mission last week — put a two-game losing streak behind them by winning to remain in the hunt for a wild card — as they faced the Broncos, a capable division opponent. The Chargers took a 17-0 lead in the first half and scored on all but one possession in the second half as Justin Herbert completed 22 of 31 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-13 win. Because they hold the tiebreaker over the Raiders, the Chargers’ path to the playoffs is simple: Just win this game or play to a tie, baby. The Raiders, though, are a challenge. Their last-second win against Indianapolis last week means they’ll be in the playoffs with a win, and depending on other results it’s possible for them to have clinched a spot before kickoff.