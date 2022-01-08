Bengals at Browns: The Browns don’t have much left in the tank and have been eliminated from playoff contention, and quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh that “this is probably the most beat up I’ve been.” He’s headed for surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and won’t play, but the Browns do have Myles Garrett, who lives to sack quarterbacks. To that end, the Bengals will rest battered Joe Burrow, who has been sacked more often than any other NFL quarterback this season and limped off the field with a sore knee late in the victory over Kansas City. That ended a hot streak in which he had passed for 971 yards over the past two games, elevating the Bengals to the realm of dangerous playoff teams. Best to go with Brandon Allen in a game with little on the line, because without Burrow the Bengals don’t have much of a chance in the postseason.