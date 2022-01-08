Like most everyone, Rivera has hired coaches and executives who provide him with the kind of comfort, familiarity and chemistry that he prefers. There are a lot of longtime friends, co-workers and even family members. It’s no different than what any veteran coach, given the keys to an organization, would do. But to have sustained success and transcend Daniel Snyder’s lousy ownership track record, Rivera needs to make sure he has people to jibe with and challenge him. He needs to balance the tried and true with innovation. He needs to have the right feel for when to take chances. And here’s the most difficult part: Although he should be proud of many of the things he accomplished with the Panthers, he needs to abandon the idea of building Carolina 2.0.