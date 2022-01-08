With just enough restraint to avoid a chuckle, Heinicke responded: “We try to get Terry the ball every week.”
Because of injuries, the coronavirus and, often, simply poor play, Washington’s season has spiraled with four straight divisional losses, rendering its preseason plan of creating a dynamic and deep roster of playmakers now a discarded fantasy.
But it still had McLaurin. Washington has had McLaurin since the third round of the 2019 draft. And after another strange and trying year, he has proven to be more valuable than ever.
Over the past three NFL seasons, Washington has cycled through eight starting quarterbacks, could soon be onto its third team name and is now two years into a slow rebuild.
McLaurin has been a rare constant, with an approach and demeanor that defies the chaos around him.
“I just try to control what I can,” he said. “I know I say that a lot, but it’s something that I’ve really tried to focus on over the course of my career because there’s a lot of things that I can’t control, especially as a wide receiver.”
Soft-spoken and calculated, McLaurin is somewhat of a rarity for his position. He doesn’t whine about targets. He doesn’t whine about losses. He only talks about Pro Bowls when asked and he actually likes blocking.
With 40 receiving yards Sunday against the New York Giants, McLaurin will become the first Washington receiver in 25 years to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons; Henry Ellard was the last to do it, from 1994-96.
And once the game ends and McLaurin’s third NFL season is complete, he’ll be eligible for a new contract. A bigger contract.
“It’s gone by fast,” McLaurin said. “Coming in as a rookie, I was just trying to be a guy who can help this team out and show that I was not only a great special teams player, but I have a chance to be a really good receiver. To be able to do that, that was really cool. Then to parlay that into a good second season and now my third season, I’m looking up and it’s like you’re three-fourths through your contract.”
Ron Rivera has praised McLaurin as a key piece of the franchise’s future, but when asked Friday if the team intends to open talks with his agent this offseason, the coach remained coy. Most extensions come after a player’s fourth and final year of their rookie deals, just before they hit free agency. McLaurin has one year left on his rookie contract, and although NFL rules stipulate that drafted players can begin negotiating after Year 3, teams rarely jump that early.
McLaurin, meanwhile, says he’s kept his focus elsewhere (that control thing again). And while he can admit 1,000 yards would be “really cool to have on your résumé,” his assessment of this season includes other points of pride.
Each year McLaurin has said he sets a goal to add a new skill or improve another in the offseason. After his second season, he sought to improve his yardage after the catch, to turn short catches into bigger gains. This past offseason, his releases at the line of scrimmage were emphasized, along with his ability to win contested catches.
Dating back to his years at Ohio State, with receivers coach Brian Hartline, McLaurin has continually worked to improve his ability to come down with any ball, be it with a cornerback glued to his side or on a pass that sails a foot above his head.
The drill work required a bit of creativity; McLaurin has said he uses JUGS machines to launch imperfect passes that he’d have to catch at awkward angles over and around tackling dummies.
Before the draft, McLaurin’s strength at the catch was considered one of his weaknesses.
“Plays smaller than his size … and isn't one to run through traffic or make a lot of 50-50 receptions,” read one scouting report.
“Body catcher with below-average extension and high-pointing,” read another.
This season, McLaurin was far and away the league leader in contested catches with 25, according to Pro Football Focus. Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was second with 18.
His favorite was in Washington’s 27-21 win over Carolina Panthers. With Washington on the 12-yard line late in the second quarter, McLaurin ran a slant route from the slot and gained inside leverage on Jeremy Chinn before leaping for the grab in the middle of the end zone as the safety pulled him down.
“Up until that point, we had struggled scoring in the red zone,” McLaurin said. “Around that time, I talked about just how dirty and grimy it can be down in the red zone and how guys have to make contested catches and be able to finish those plays that may not look the prettiest. So to be able to do that and consistently show that I can do that, that was pretty cool.”
Another emphasis for McLaurin: durability. His rookie season was cut short because of a concussion, and last season, he limped to the end because of ankle injuries.
For Year 3, McLaurin added more time in the weight room to his checklist.
“Since I've been in the NFL, I get massages two times a week, I see a chiropractor, I get all the types of treatments and dry needling. So I've always had that,” McLaurin said. “But I think the lifting component has really helped me this year to kind of stay toned up and really in shape, keeping my soft-tissue muscles strong, like my hamstrings and my groin and things like that.”
McLaurin said he tacked on muscle in the offseason to come in at 208 pounds. He typically plays around 204-205 pounds, and even after a career-high 963 snaps (second-most among NFL receivers) and 564 routes with one game still remaining, he has maintained his strength and says he feels the best he ever has at the end of a season.
“When Coach Rivera and the staff got here two years ago, that was one of the main things they said about being a No. 1 wide receiver: You got to be ready to possibly catch 100 balls in a season, but also play every snap,” McLaurin said. “ … For the most part, I’ve been out there every single game playing the majority of the snaps, which is something that I really take pride in because they set that goal out for me and I feel like I’ve lived up to it because of the way I train in the offseason trying to get my mind and my body right to be able to endure that.”
McLaurin has already started a to-do list for Year 4 and includes going back to emphasizing yards after the catch, which has dipped from 5.6 per reception last year, to 3.4 this year.
“I just think I can do a better job of really just trying to be better at making guys miss after the catch and getting those extra yards,” he said.
When the season ends, his approach will generally be the same. He’ll take some time off to recover before reflecting on the year and resetting his goal list. He’ll “pre-hab,” as he calls it, to ensure his body is free of any aches and lingering pains. And then he’ll begin anew and train for another long, chaotic season.