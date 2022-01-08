Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) came undone largely because it was powerless to defend Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels’ 6-foot-10 junior forward finished with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 22 rebounds, becoming the first player since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1997 to collect at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Virginia.
Nine of Bacot’s rebounds were offensive, helping North Carolina (11-4, 3-1) to a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points. No Cavaliers player had more than seven rebounds in a game they never led and in which they trailed by as many as 25 points during the second half.
“He certainly had his way,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said of Bacot. “If you’re out of position or don’t get a quality body on him or just try to keep him off the glass, he’s going to make you pay. Sometimes it was just because we were covering for a breakdown, trying to block a shot or out of position, but their frontcourt really took it to us.”
Beekman led Virginia with 13 points and four assists and grabbed three rebounds but ended with a plus-minus of minus-25. Guard Armaan Franklin added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Indiana transfer’s fifth consecutive game scoring in double figures.
Jayden Gardner, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, was the Cavaliers’ only interior player to give any production of consequence. Starting center Kadin Shedrick and reserve forward Francisco Caffaro, the other regulars on the low block, combined for two points in more than 36 minutes.
The outcome was all but settled when Virginia was on the wrong end of a 15-5 run over the final minutes of the first half and the opening stages of the second. The Tar Heels got a three-pointer from Brady Manek and Bacot’s two-handed dunk immediately after intermission for a 36-25 lead with 18:18 to play.
“He’s a big post player and kind of imposes his will on the offensive glass,” Franklin said of Bacot. “It’s hard to keep him off the glass, keep him from running around, but better defensive rotations probably could have helped a lot more.”
Kihei Clark’s three-pointer drew the Cavaliers within 47-38 with 13:33 left in the second half, but North Carolina answered with a pair of layups from Bacot and three-pointers by Caleb Love (16 points, five assists, three rebounds) and Manek (19 points, five rebounds, five assists).
A sloppy stretch late in the first half that included three turnovers in two minutes left Virginia facing a 26-20 deficit with 4:12 to play following five consecutive points from Love, who made a three-pointer, stole a pass and scored on a midrange pull-up jumper.
“The whole first half I felt like we were in it,” Beekman said. “The second half we just didn’t get the run we needed. We’ve got to just learn from this, learn from the mistakes and just keep moving forward.”
What to know about Virginia’s loss:
Shedrick hurt
Virginia’s top rim protector absorbed a blow to the face with 13:08 left in the second half while trying to guard Bacot on a fast break. The two collided, and Shedrick stayed down on the court with blood flowing from his nose.
The 6-11 redshirt sophomore walked slowly to the bench and received treatment from the training staff, but the bleeding continued throughout the remainder of the game, preventing Bennett from reinserting Shedrick.
Shedrick did not score for the first time this season, missing his lone field goal attempt, and had two rebounds and two blocks.
Winning road swing
Despite the lopsided result against the Tar Heels, Virginia completed a season-long three-game road stretch with a 2-1 record and is in sixth place in the ACC, trailing fourth-place North Carolina by half a game. The Cavaliers, however, do not play North Carolina again in the regular season.
Virginia entered the weekend coming off a 75-65 win at Clemson on Tuesday for its only Quadrant 1 victory of the season based on the NCAA net ratings.
The Cavaliers play their first home game of 2022 Wednesday night against Virginia Tech in the next installment of the Commonwealth Clash.
“That’s just the schedule,” Bennett said. “We had a day off after the Clemson game. Obviously that was hard fought. We tried to have two good prep days and be as smart as we can, but that’s just how the season goes.”