And yet this season, it still hadn’t shrunk enough. FedEx averaged 52,751 spectators per game — 31st in the NFL, ahead of only Ford Field in Detroit (50,777) — and, according to crowd forecasts by Vivid Seats, it had one of the league’s highest rates of opposing fans. FedEx is a place where rival fans can feel comfortable, if not welcome, and game-losing plays by the home team are sometimes cheered.
After last week’s eighth and final home game, and as the team wraps up its fifth consecutive season with a losing record Sunday, home game attendance has been the most visible indicator of fan disenchantment. And as Washington prepares to announce its new name and logo next month, a move it hopes will help reignite a once-passionate fan base, it remains to be seen whether reversing the attendance decline can be easily achieved.
Many fans argue it can’t, especially after two decades of losing and scandals under Daniel Snyder, the franchise’s only constant since he bought the team in 1999. They say things will not change until he sells the team.
“Dan Snyder … has destroyed a once-proud franchise,” said Eric Bickel, a Washington-area native and co-host of the popular sports-talk radio show The Junkies. “[The attendance], it’s humiliating, but this is what happens when you alienate the core of your fan base.”
In the wake of the NFL’s investigation into the team’s workplace culture, which led to an organizational overhaul and Snyder temporarily ceding day-to-day control to his wife Tanya, the team has trumpeted a new era, led by a leadership team of Coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright.
Rivera and Wright both acknowledged they have a lot of history to overcome.
Wright said in a November interview that the dip in attendance from 2019, when Washington averaged 65,488 per game (20th in the league), did not represent a decline in support; instead, the team is now reporting its attendance more accurately.
Washington’s business executives declined to comment on the record for this story.
“We are in a process of continuous improvement,” Wright said in a statement. “We are collecting data, listening to fans, and working every day to deliver a better game day experience.”
A team spokesperson said new ticket sales increased 2.5 times from the 2019 total and that the team’s Net Promoter Score, a measure of customer satisfaction at the stadium, showed a 17-point jump, which starts to move Washington closer to the league average.
The offseason, critical for football and business, figures to begin in earnest Feb. 2, when 19 months of rebranding will culminate with the franchise unveiling its new identity.
Washington’s low attendance this season means it led the NFL with $7 million in unrealized gross game fan revenue per game, according to an analysis by Team Marketing Report. That figure was 3½ times higher than the next franchise, the New Orleans Saints, which had $2 million in unrealized revenue this season. While game day revenue matters less in the NFL than any other league — each team’s share of the TV money dwarfs it — the decline is still notable.
The attendance figures also help explain the decline of a number the NFL cares a lot about. In 2000, Forbes named Washington the most valuable sports franchise on the planet. In 2021, it ranked Washington fifth among NFL franchises.
“It’s discounted because of everything that’s gone on,” said Kurt Badenhausen, who helped Forbes value franchises for 22 years before joining Sportico. “Sponsors don’t want to be a part of the franchise; fans don’t want to be a part of the franchise.”
Luis Perez, a longtime fan, considers Washington’s front-office revamp to be a step in the right direction. He believes Rivera and Wright were hired on merit, not because they were friends with Snyder, like some executives in the past. But Perez is also wary of being hopeful. He described Snyder’s tenure as a string of broken promises.
“It's getting to the point where it's like, do what you say you're going to do and people will start believing in you,” he said.
‘We’ve just been the laughingstock of the NFL’
The current state of Washington’s fan support was once unthinkable. In 1937, the franchise’s founder, laundromat tycoon George Preston Marshall, moved the organization from Boston to Washington and turned it into a cultural juggernaut. In 1971, for example, the team lost at Kansas City to fall to 5-1 and 20,000 fans still flocked to Dulles International Airport to show their support when the team returned home.
In 1999, after a golden age that included three Super Bowl titles, Snyder bought the team. In the two decades since, fans have been worn down as the team has limped to a 155-212-1 record, with just one playoff win.
David Linder, a longtime fan, said for him, there was no watershed moment — simply frustration that piled up year after year. The slow erosion can be seen in TV ratings, social media followings and in the share of out-of-town jerseys that make up the game day crowds.
Some fans who remain have a deep sense of communal loss — game day isn’t the same without old friends who have given up on the team — and others live with wounded pride.
“I get all my friends telling me, 'You guys still watching highlights of your Super Bowls on VHS tapes,’ ” said longtime fan Ricky Williams. “I can’t do nothing but sit there and take it, because it’s the truth. We’ve just been the laughingstock of the NFL for years and years.”
Things might not be so bad, some fans argued, if not for the location and condition of FedEx Field. The stadium in suburban Maryland, 24 years old and difficult to reach, contrasts with its previous, beloved home of RFK Stadium in Northeast Washington. FedEx has few defining characteristics, and this year has made news for a burst pipe, a faulty sprinkler, a collapsed railing and a rogue smoke machine that have forced fans and players to scurry for safety.
Despite the team’s efforts to address complaints about the stadium — adding local restaurants, reconfiguring the parking lot, re-turfing the field to reduce the probability of injury — some fans can’t shake the lack of pride they feel.
“[It seems like Snyder] is just all about profit and not just how things make people feel,” Matt Senseney said. “He’s trying to squeeze you, and then you don’t get a winning product on the field.”
The team seems to understand the inherent limitations of FedEx. While the team is contractually obligated to play at FedEx until at least 2027, and while it could stay longer, the team hopes to build a new stadium. Most recently the team has been courting Virginia state legislators with the idea of building a stadium and commercial complex in Northern Virginia.
Even if Washington’s football rebuild works, and even if it builds a new state-of-the-art stadium, there are additional challenges it would face to reach its past heights. The NFL now has teams scattered across the South, and sports have become more national, particularly with the rise of fantasy football and gambling.
Take the Chambers family. Jason tried to pass his fandom down to his four boys, but by the time they made it to FedEx this fall, only 21-year-old Andrew, the oldest, had stuck. The middle two chose the Ravens and Steelers while Jay, 15, started following star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
After striking up a conversation with an opposing fan, Jason explained that, beaten down by years of losing, he now only talks trash to Dallas fans. Jay, who was about as old as his father when he became entrenched in the rivalry, was asked if he too hated Dallas.
“Not really,” he said. “I used to back in the day, when I was, like, little, but now …”
He shrugged.
‘Forget about the owner’
Despite the trying past two decades, some fans have been unable to walk away. You can hear the loudest outposts across the parking lot on game day — such as the die-hards in the Redzone lot, or the government retirees of Purple H20 — but even some of those who enjoy quieter fandoms, who don’t tailgate or even go to FedEx, still have had trouble.
This doesn’t surprise Dorothy Collins-Kappele, an assistant professor of sport management at Lake Erie College. In 2018, she co-authored a paper on a group of New York Jets fans in Columbia, S.C., which found that, even if a team is terrible, a group of fans can weather consistent disappointment if the individuals in it feel as connected to the other fans as much as the team itself.
One Sunday morning, John Stuart, a season-ticket holder who has gone from seven to six to four seats, said he’s only held on because he likes to tailgate with friends.
“If it weren't for these guys, I would've been gone for sure,” he said.
But even those fan communities are being tested.
Dick Rhodes, whose family has had season tickets since 1940, said the increase in opposing fans at FedEx Field has forced Washington’s fans to close ranks. He said that, in the past five years, several fans have moved into section 110, in part because they found themselves often sitting among the strong Philadelphia and Dallas fan contingents who invade FedEx.
Several season-ticket holders, including Stuart and Rhodes, said it’s especially hard to swallow when they greet a new fan in their section and hear he or she paid $45 to sit in the same seats for which they paid $150.
A team spokesperson said Washington’s ticketing department, which used to sell thousands of seats to multiple ticket brokers, has consolidated and reduced its sales.
Among the team’s supporters, one of the main debates is whether it can ever win with Snyder. Some argue that other professional sports teams have overcome unpopular owners — the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns and Chicago White Sox have had made playoff pushes in the past decade — while others point out that Washington has never won under Snyder.
“I just get tired of the murmuring about the owner, the owner, the owner,” said lifelong fan Ryan Wimbush. “Forget about the owner … because you can’t do nothing with it.”
Of those who believe the current leadership team matters, fans seem divided on whether they have faith in Rivera and Wright. Chris Gaines said Wright has improved the game day experience, but that when the team announced the jersey retirement of legend Sean Taylor only three days in advance, it failed to capitalize on an opportunity to attract wavering fans.
‘Maybe it just comes around’
Despite the decay, Marty Conway, a sports management professor at Georgetown, believes Washington has an opportunity to reinvigorate the fan base. He insisted that, if the name announcement goes well, if it can deliver good news about a new stadium, if it can keep the attention off Snyder, the franchise could show fans it’s capable of turning the page.
“If you’re an NFL team and a top-10 market in the country — if you can just get it basically, directionally right — all of that can be a catalyst for tremendous success,” Conway said.
Yet an anvil hangs overhead. In December, congressional leaders renewed calls on the NFL to share materials from the investigation into Washington’s workplace culture.
Meanwhile, several fans have noted the team’s aggressive push to sustain its growth for next season. In November, Courtney Wimbush said, her season-ticket representative called four or five times in one week to ask if she would make a deposit early for next season.
A team spokesperson said 2,000 fans have already put money down to join the 2022 season-ticket list.
Faizan Malik, a longtime fan, is not one of them. He received season tickets last summer as a wedding gift, and though he attends every game, he said he probably won’t re-up because he and his friend, Chris Sweeney, believe they’ll be able to buy single-game tickets cheaper.
This fall, as Washington surrendered another lead, Rhodes, a longtime fan, turned to his friend Carl Anderson. Rhodes pointed out his dad and his dad’s cousin sat through the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s with only a few seasons with winning records.
Ultimately, he said, their faith was rewarded: a Super Bowl berth in ’72, George Allen and Joe Gibbs, the Fun Bunch and the Hogs. Three Lombardi trophies. He said you never forgot how RFK Stadium shook beneath your feet, how it felt to sing the fight song with 90,000 friends, how you walked a little taller after beating the Cowboys.
Rhodes is 62. He worries his memories might sound like fairy tales to Austin, his 8-year-old great nephew, who’s the family’s fourth generation Washington fan. Rhodes believes kids need to see wins.
So, he told Anderson the only thing he thought would make himself feel better.
“Maybe it just comes around,” he said.
Andrew Golden, Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala, Liz Clarke and Josh Dawsey contributed reporting.