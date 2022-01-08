The New York Giants’ struggling offense ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per game. To paint a picture of how poorly the unit has been playing, the Giants have scored one touchdown in their last 35 offensive possessions.
Last week against the Chicago Bears, backup quarterback Mike Glennon — replacing starter Daniel Jones, who’s out for the season with a neck injury — finished with four turnovers and 24 yards passing. He had a total of minus-10 net passing yards, including yards lost on sacks, making the Giants the first team to finish a game with negative net passing yards since 2009.
With Glennon scheduled to have wrist surgery after being injured last week, Jake Fromm is in line to start the season finale.
Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Thursday he was proud of his defense’s willingness to fight and compete despite a string of unforeseen circumstances. For a defense ranked 27th in yards-allowed per game that struggled to live up to its preseason expectations, Sunday could be a chance to end on a high note before heading into the offseason.
“The performance needs to be better,” Del Rio said. “And I know we will [improve], once we get done with this last opportunity to go play and have fun with each other against the Giants on Sunday. Then we’ll turn our attention to getting better for next year.”
The Giants’ offense looks different from when these two teams faced off in Week 2; New York offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired after a Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to the quarterback shuffling.
Jones was injured in Week 12 and the Giants have scored 10 points or less in four of their five contests since, gaining less than 200 yards in back-to-back outings. Fromm, a 23-year-old who made his first professional start two weeks ago, was 6-for-17 for 25 yards and an interception before getting benched for Glennon.
“For me, any opportunity to play in the NFL is a great opportunity,” Fromm said. “Obviously, I’m looking forward to having a good week of practice and going out and playing to the best of my abilities and how I think I can.”
Washington’s defense has struggled to get off the field for most of the season, ranking 31st in opponent third-down conversion percentage. But the problem has been especially glaring during its current four-game losing streak, illustrated by an average of 70.5 defensive snaps per game during four consecutive losses against NFC East opponents. The defense only averaged 49.3 snaps a game during Washington’s four-game winning streak from Week 10 to Week 13.
The Giants rank 28th in the league in time of possession, so getting New York off the field will be a high priority for Washington’s defense. With both teams out of the playoff picture, Washington Coach Ron Rivera still wants to see his team play at a high level Sunday.
“We’re not here for any other reason,” Rivera said about the idea of losing to obtain a higher draft pick. “I’m not worried about draft position. What I’m worried about is winning football games and trying to set tones and tempos as we go forward.”
Taylor Heinicke is preparing to start his 15th game this season for Washington. After only playing in nine games, including the playoffs, since entering the league in 2015 and dealing with two stints on the injured list with Carolina and Minnesota, Heinicke only missed one start this year after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Heinicke credited his offseason workouts with his two trainers in Georgia for helping him stay healthy, as he put on 15 pounds of muscle and ate healthier.
“Not to say I haven’t been sore. I’m really sore right now,” Heinicke said. “It definitely feels like Week 18, but just to be here without any major injuries, it’s a big step.”
Sammis Reyes heads into this offseason after his first full season on an NFL roster. The tight end from Chile, a former basketball player, said he’s progressed significantly from when he began the season and that the improvement is noticeable when he watches his film from months ago.
Reyes credited tight ends coach Pete Hoener for helping him learn quickly by pushing him since he signed with Washington in April. Now, with more knowledge of Washington’s offense, Reyes hopes to make a bigger impact next season.
“I'm gonna go into training mode this offseason,” Reyes said. “Get with my people, get with my trainers and really sit down and analyze how we're going to get to where I need to be next year so I can really have an impact on this team.”
Injury report: Washington will be without four starters — defensive end Montez Sweat (personal), receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring), offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (knee) and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion) — in Sunday’s game. The lone questionable player is Reyes, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Glennon, as well as wideouts John Ross and Kadarius Toney, will be out for the Giants, leaving New York with an even more limited number of offensive options.