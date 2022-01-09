Terry says something that tells about human nature and comes up often with Alabama fans: “This is unreal. I’m waiting for the backside of this, where it’s, ‘Who does Saban leave this to? Who’s going to replace that person, in college football?’” He says something a Georgia fan, waiting 41 years now, might not comprehend, but something that might be a human defense mechanism: “Every game I watch, every game, I think we’re going to lose.” He says of actual losing, as to Texas A&M on Oct. 9, “There is a sting,” but hey, the young Tide contended that night in College Station, and it’s the opposite that hurts, such as the 2009 Sugar Bowl dud against Utah: “I cannot let that game go.”