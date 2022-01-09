What the hell, they did lack ice even in their vast repertoire of destinations. In merely the last 13 Januarys, Alabama football fans have ventured to championship games in Pasadena, Calif.; New Orleans; Miami Gardens, Fla.; Glendale, Ariz.; Tampa; Atlanta; Santa Clara, Calif.; Miami Gardens again; and Indianapolis. The T-shirt costs alone do daunt.
If fandom so often entails waiting — Kansas City Chiefs fans for 50 years before early 2020, Milwaukee Bucks fans for 50 years before 2021, Red Sox fans for 86 years that time, White Sox fans for 88 years that other time, Cubs fans for 108 years that other time, Capitals, Nationals, so on — here’s the inverse. What happens in devoted human minds when they get a title six years out of 12 and a title-game berth nine years out of 13, counting the Alabama-Georgia game coming Monday night?
Might it help soothe their nerves during tense games?
(Apparently not.)
Might it help ease the pain when losing does stop by now and then?
(Apparently slightly.)
What’s it like to be an Alabama fan circa January 2022?
(“That’s a good question,” said John Parker Wilson, the 2005-08 Alabama quarterback and present-day radio analyst. “That’s a really good question.”)
Remember, the New England Patriots appeared in nine of 18 Super Bowls without having to groom new quarterbacks. (What slackers.) And remember, before Alabama fans went 9-for-13, they went 1-for-the-previous-30. “When we got him,” Alabama fan Terry Stapler said of Coach Nick Saban and January 2007, “I can tell you flat-out the relief that I felt: ‘We can at least contend.’ At no point did I think it would be like this.”
Here in the District Tap downtown sit Stapler, wife Jodi and daughter Mallory. They’re based in Fort Wayne, Ind., but Terry, 54 as of Saturday, hails from Huntsville, Ala., his childhood soundtrack humming with Bear Bryant’s Sunday TV shows. The Staplers make pilgrimages to Tuscaloosa. They own much, much apparel. (“You’ve got five ’Bama jackets,” Jodi says to Terry at one point.) They’ve got a Crimson Tide shrine in one room at home. Terry re-watches all games multiple times and craves a standard, right from the kickoff: “Maintain your lanes; do not let him get outside.” Mallory’s got an edifying story about humanity.
In middle school and early high school, she got needled as a loner Alabama fan, but then: “When Saban came and redid the whole program, it was a whole lifestyle change because I wasn’t the loser in high school, it was, ‘Hey, this girl’s on to something; she knows what she’s talking about.’”
Terry says something that tells about human nature and comes up often with Alabama fans: “This is unreal. I’m waiting for the backside of this, where it’s: ‘Who does Saban leave this to? Who’s going to replace that person, in college football?’ ”
He says something a Georgia fan, waiting 41 years now, might not comprehend but something that might be a defense mechanism: “Every game I watch, every game, I think we’re going to lose.” He says of actual losing, as to Texas A&M on Oct. 9, “There is a sting,” but hey, the young Tide contended that night in College Station, and it’s the opposite that hurts, such as the 2009 Sugar Bowl dud against Utah: “I cannot let that game go.”
He also says something about losing that illustrates how the Alabama domination has blossomed: If Georgia were to win, it would entail “a former Alabama coach [Kirby Smart, Saban’s defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015], loved and admired by ’Bama fans, coaching the team. I can live with that. That will not be a loss that haunts me.”
If that game were to get close, might six titles quell nerves?
“Oh, absolutely not,” Mallory says.
At the convention center, Josh Larson of Columbus, Ohio, Alabama Class of 2000, waits to get a photo of a giant “2022” championship logo. Imagine how many numbers Alabama fans have photographed.
At his sixth title game since January 2010, he remembers when Saban’s first team made the Independence Bowl (felt great) and when Larson used to project which bowl Alabama might get (hardly ever needed anymore).
He suggests something about the close games: There’s an easing of the nerves, yes, but it’s not from the titles. “It’s more a confidence in Coach Saban, more a confidence in what they have accomplished.” Five of the past six Alabama-Georgia games (since 2012) have seen Georgia lead 21-10, 20-7, 28-14, 24-17 and 10-0 — and go 0-5. Playoff realities might have eased occasional losses because only a second loss quashes the dream. And when Alabama didn’t make the playoff in 2019, Larson went to the Citrus Bowl stomping of Michigan, during which, “Even at the Citrus Bowl, we were seeing an unbelievable performance.”
It seems to go on and on and on, and it keeps fiddling with the message Larson tries to convey to his 17-year-old sons: “I continue to tell them, ‘Guys, this will come to an end at some point,’ and then every time I tell them that, we make the national championship [game] the next year.”
Through the wide convention hallways walk Kody and Ashley Vest, small-business owners from Hartselle, Ala., along I-65 not far from Huntsville. They’ve got Alabama championship photos up in their living room, but they’re missing one (vs. Notre Dame, January 2013), and it does say something when a big display still can lack one. Ashley wears a No. 22 Mark Ingram jersey, and it does say something that an Alabama fan could choose a recent-years shirt from among four Heisman Trophy winners (plus one runner-up).
In conversation, Kody pinpoints something about the January 2019 championship game that might illustrate how Alabama pain differs from other pain. “For some reason, that one hurt,” he said of the 44-16 loss to Clemson, “because to me, I felt like we had a great team,” which went 14-1 with eye-popping talent. So maybe with Alabama fans circa 2022, pain comes not via devastation from rare chances missed, for the chances are not rare; maybe it comes with disappointment over an excellent team unrewarded. It’s a different strand of pain.
By telephone across Indianapolis, Wilson thinks a dynasty “makes you really appreciate what you have,” a common chord among Alabama fans, but brings no decline in midgame tension. “No, no,” he said. “I don’t think it makes people any less nervous. I think it almost makes it more intense, more kind of on the edge of your seat.”
Why? Maybe it’s the presence of a rare exhilaration, which brings along a fear of losing same.
“I think that’s it,” he said.
It’s a mountaintop view with all its hooking properties: “We’ve achieved this really high standard, and we don’t want to let it go,” Wilson says. “I think we’re grounded in that fact that it is rare. This is unique. Could it end tomorrow? Yes.” Just the same, he points out how Saban seems to sound roughly the same after wins and losses, never crows about all the numbers, so the fans think likewise after listening to Saban so protractedly and intently: “It’s a mentality of always trying to get better.”
From Houston speaks Kip Altstaetter, Alabama Class of 1986, fan extraordinaire, deployer of the phrase “the golden years.” He has made six of the title games but opted out this time, and he makes an observation always curious about fans: “We don’t have a really good feeling about Monday night, but we never do. My trainer says, ‘Every year you say you’re going to lose two games’ ” — even as they almost never do.
Do titles ease tension? “No. No. No. It’s stressful.”
He attended the A&M game this year and says: “I don’t believe it’s ever not painful to lose or less painful. It’s always a gut punch. I will say, though, I’m a 24-hour sulker, and after 24 hours I’ve got to put that ’Bama shirt on and go to the gym.”
He thrills that an era of quaking change — NIL, transfers — finds his Tide at the top because, as a business owner, he sees Saban as “a master of ‘you go change the rules; I’ll figure out how to master them.’ ” He sees all the titles as something of “a crutch” and says of losing, “You can’t really be mad at it.” But then he points out something singular, maybe counterintuitive: “I will say I was less stressed before Saban, because now the expectations are so high …”
Then he finishes the thought and crystallizes both the Alabama condition and the human condition.
“… because I don’t want it to end.”