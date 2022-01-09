He suggests something about the close games: There’s an easing of the nerves, yes, but it’s not from the titles. “It’s more a confidence in Coach Saban, more a confidence in what they have accomplished.” Five of the past six Alabama-Georgia games (since 2012) have seen Georgia lead 21-10, 20-7, 28-14, 24-17 and 10-0 — and go 0-5. Playoff realities might have eased occasional losses because only a second loss quashes the dream. And when Alabama didn’t make the playoff in 2019, Larson went to the Citrus Bowl stomping of Michigan, during which, “Even at the Citrus Bowl, we were seeing an unbelievable performance.”