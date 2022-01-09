Rich Bisaccia, their interim coach, has led the Raiders to the doorstep of the playoffs even as speculation now surfaces that owner Mark Davis could try to hire Jim Harbaugh as the franchise’s next head coach. Harbaugh, who just directed Michigan to a berth in the college football playoffs, began his coaching career as a Raiders assistant. But if Bisaccia gets his team into the postseason, he could be difficult to dislodge.