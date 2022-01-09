The Broncos ended the season on a four-game losing streak. They went 4-10 after a 3-0 beginning to the season. They were 19-30 in Fangio’s three seasons and never reached the playoffs or even had a .500 season.
The Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense and ninth in total defense, reinforcing Fangio’s reputation as one of the league’s top defensive minds. But the Broncos never had a franchise quarterback during Fangio’s tenure, and they continued to struggle on offense this season. They’re ranked 19th in the NFL in total offense.
They might have been a contender to land Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers had opted to trade him last offseason amid his standoff with the team’s management. But Rodgers remained in Green Bay. He could win his second straight league MVP award and the Packers are the NFC’s top playoff seed. The Broncos were left trying to get by with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback.
General Manager George Paton made the decision on Fangio’s coaching fate. Paton reportedly met with Fangio before Saturday’s season finale to discuss potential changes that would be made by Fangio if he were to be retained.
Fangio is likely to be in demand as a defensive coordinator candidate for other NFL teams. The Broncos, meanwhile, will search for a new head coach amid uncertainty about the franchise’s ownership. Many within the sport expect the Broncos, whose ownership situation has been muddled by squabbles among the heirs of late owner Pat Bowlen, to be sold by the Bowlen trust in the coming months and to potentially fetch a price of more than $4 billion.